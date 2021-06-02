https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/food-prices-reach-all-time-high-because-pandemic-inflation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The cost of food at grocery stores that steady increased as a result of the pandemic are now reaching record highs.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported Thursday that prices in May represented the biggest “month on month gain since 2010.

The Los Angeles Times recently reported the price of seafood increased of 18.7% over a 13-week cycle that ended in late April.

In addition, the NielsenIQ report recently found prices in 50 out of the 52 food categories tracked has prices increases, with only exceptions being milk and butter.

The COVID-19 pandemic-related increases are largely the result of supply chain issues including a shortage of drivers and line-employees – who for months were kept away from plants and factories in which they often work shoulder to shoulder.

This price increase have also reached restaurants.

Beyond the higher prices in wholesale food like chicken or briskets, more expensive items like cooking oil and sanitary gloves has resulted in larger customer tabs.

