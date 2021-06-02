https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-miss-iraq-25-of-muslims-want-to-destroy-israel

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan and her family were forced to flee their native country in 2017 after the Miss Universe winner dared to take a selfie with Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman. Since then, she has become an outspoken supporter of the Jewish state.

During an interview at a recent pro-Israel rally, the model claimed that “25%” of the global Muslim population has been brainwashed to hate Jews and seek the destruction of Israel after being taught that “Jews hate Muslims and that Jews seek to destroy the world.”

“Radical Islamist ideologies that teach them that Jews are not even human beings. They are Satanic creatures in human form,” Idan said.

Idan even alleged that radical Islam has allied itself with neo-Nazi movements.

“The amount of antisemitism that exists in radical Islam, it’s crazy. It’s exactly like the Nazi movement and this is why a lot of Islamists have joined their movement with the neo-Nazis – in order to defeat Jews all over the world,” she said.

“They believe that Israel is a huge supporter of the U.S. in the Middle East and they need to remove that if they can remove the American influence and democracy in the Middle East then the next target would be not only the U.S., but Britain and all of Europe,” she added. “Radical Islamists believe that any non-Muslim is kafir or infidel and they don’t even deserve to live.”

Getting more specific, Idan alleged that up to a quarter of global Muslims are radical Islamists while acknowledging the vast number of peaceful Muslims around the world.

“What people don’t get is that while there are so many peaceful Muslims and they make about two billion of the world population, the amount of radical Islamists within Islam are about 25 so that’s 300 million – that’s the size of the United States,” Idan said.

“Imagine all those people want to eradicate not only state of Israel but the United States and the West… it’s a serious concern that should make everyone worry, not just Jewish people but all Americans, regardless if they are religious or non-religious,” she added.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently reported a 75% increase in anti-Semitic attacks and called upon the Joe Biden administration to act.

“Well, there’s no question that oftentimes in the past when there would be a conflagration in the Middle East, there might be an uptick in anti-Semitism here,” CEO of ADL Jonathan Greenblatt told CBS News.

“But the last two weeks, it’s been more drastic and frankly, more dangerous,” he added.

“In total, over that two week period, a 75% surge. … Now we’re seeing Jewish people, you know, diners at a restaurant, pedestrians on the sidewalk, worshipers going to synagogue being harassed, being brutalized by people wearing keffiyehs and Palestinian flags,” he said. “You can have strong opinions about what’s happening in China, but there’s no excuse to attack Asian Americans … and there is no excuse, there is no pretext that permits assaulting and attacking Jews in this country.”m

