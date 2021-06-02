https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-donald-trump-endorses-republican-rep-virginia?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a full-throated endorsement of Rep. Virginia Foxx for reelection, saying that he is “a big fan” of the North Carolina Republican.

“Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is an America First conservative who helped us win the Great State of North Carolina in 2016 and 2020. She opposed the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Impeachment Hoax, and we can always count on her vote to Make America Great Again. Congresswoman Foxx is Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, supports finishing our almost completed Border Wall, and is a fierce advocate for American workers. I am a big fan of Virginia Foxx, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election!” Trump said in the statement.

Foxx has served as the representative from North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District since 2005.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

