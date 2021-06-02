https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-blog-shut-down-something-bigger

Former President Donald Trump’s blog has been permanently shut down, according to reports — and those in his inner circle say that the move is a precursor to something even bigger than just a webpage.

Facebook and other social media networks banned the former president from their respective platforms following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, insisting that he was guilty of inciting the violence and spreading election disinformation.

At the time of the ban, the former president reached tens of millions of followers on Twitter, and millions on Facebook alone.

What are the details?

The former president’s page on DonaldTrump.com — called “From the Desk of Donald Trump” — launched in May and was designed to communicate with his supporters.

The page now, however, permits users to only submit contact information for updates from Trump’s communications team.

In a statement, Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Blaze Media, that the move was “just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

Miller confirmed to CNBC that the site would not be returning.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” he added.

On Twitter, Amy Tarkanian, former Nevada GOP chair, tweeted about the news, writing, “Perhaps this is a precursor to him joining another social media platform?”

Miller responded, “Yes, actually it is. Stay tuned!”

Ahead of the blog’s May release, Miller tweeted, “President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the former president was in discussions with platforms such as CloutHub and FreeSpace to host a new social media-type platform for him and his followers.

