Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson during an interview on The Water Cooler with host David Brody expressed high confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic originated at a Wuhan lab, but he noted that it is not known if the disease is connected to a bioweapons program.

“The big question now is, was it an accidental leak from the lab? Or … do they have a bio weapons program there?” Jackson remarked.

Jackson, who is now a GOP congressman representing Texas’ 13th Congressional District, said that at some point it could be discovered “that this was part of a bioweapons program, who knows?” He said that America “should not be giving U.S. taxpayer dollars to our enemies to fund research that could be turned around and used as a bioweapon against us, and that’s what the gain of function testing can do.”

