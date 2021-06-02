https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/556603-george-p-bush-announces-bid-for-texas-ag

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his candidacy for Texas attorney general on Wednesday.

Bush officially threw his hat in the ring during a campaign kickoff event at a downtown Austin bar. Bush had said in April he was “seriously considering” running.

He is challenging current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has held the position since January 2015.

Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and the nephew of former President George W. Bush, focused on Paxton’s legal troubles during his campaign announcement.

According to The Texas Tribune, Paxton is under indictment on securities fraud charges, and he has recently become the focus of an investigation by the FBI over accusations from former senior aides that he abused his office to aid a wealthy donor.

He has denied wrongdoing in both incidents, according to the Tribune.

George P. Bush, however, is already using those legal woes to campaign for the attorney general post.

“Enough is enough, Ken,” Bush said at the kickoff event, according to the Tribune. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office.”

Bush’s entry into the race will likely set up a battle for former President TrumpDonald TrumpRNC warns it will advise presidential candidates against future debates if panel doesn’t make changes Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory National Enquirer publisher fined for breaking law with McDougal payment: WSJ MORE’s endorsement. Last month, he teased an endorsement in the race, even before Bush’s candidacy was official.

“I like them both very much. I’ll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future,” Trump said in a statement at the time.

Both candidates have shown allegiance to the former president.

Bush was the only prominent member of his family to throw support behind then-candidate Trump during the 2016 election, according to the Tribune. In May, he tweeted that it was “Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first.”

Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U5cYFAFlCk — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 24, 2021

Additionally, Bush recently said he would support Trump if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

He did, however, push back on the former president’s claims that the election was stolen. He said that while he thinks there was “fraud and irregularity,” it would not have “overturned the election result.”

Paxton was at Mar-a-Lago playing golf with Trump in February, and spoke at the then-president’s rally on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot.

The Hill reached out to Paxton and Trump for comment.

