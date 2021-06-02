https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/get-the-popcorn-fauciemails-trends-after-journos-post-a-cache-of-foia-documents/

BuzzFeed’s Jason Leopold and the Washington Post just dropped a whole new batch of emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci per his Freedom Of Information Act request.

Let the crowdsourcing begin:

NEW: Here is the link to 3,200 pages of Anthony Fauci’s emails about Covid @BuzzFeedNews & I obtained via #FOIA https://t.co/AomBDQ6W6y — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) June 1, 2021

Anthony Fauci’s pandemic emails from March and April 2020, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, offer a peek into his world during the frantic early days of the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/PWm2Kiep7j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 1, 2021

Fauci had no comment on the drop:

Through a spokesperson, Fauci declined to comment to us about these emails. — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) June 2, 2021

Well, he’s going to have to answer questions soon because there’s a lot in here on the lab-leak theory and if Fauci and Co. were covering it up:

Here’s a Feb 21, 2020 email to Fauci from a Weill Cornell Medical College associate professor of dermatology who wrote: “we think that there is a possibility that the virus was released from a lab in wuhan, the biotech area of china” Fauci fwds to a colleague: “please handle” pic.twitter.com/ZjIZztCNU1 — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) June 1, 2021

There are more emails like that one, too:

Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”. Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up. (Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021

A “huge coverup” and a “massive scandal”?

Just wow:

“I should mention that after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome to be inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.” #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/VmAkFDFGQm — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) June 2, 2021

Over to you, Dr. Facui:

Dr. Fauci knew trusted scientists found COVID had unusual features that didn’t fit with evolutionary theory and he knew they thought it was likely COVID was engineered in January 2020. Yet he told media science supported a natural origin while dismissing the idea of a lab leak. pic.twitter.com/tq29T29Efa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2021

And how soon do we get back to Fauci’s original guidance on masks where he said they just don’t work:

#Fauci says masks aren’t needed unless you’re sick and notes the #SARS_CoV_2 is so small it passes easily between #mask fibers #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/8mdPVPho2L — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021

We’d like to know more but it’s been redacted for some reason:

It boggles the mind at what could be so sensitive that a bureaucrat’s take on mask wearing from April 2020 would need to be redacted from the #Fauciemails 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/qjr7gU5Efy — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021

But wait, there’s more:

Found an amazing Fauci FOIA email in which a scientist is trying to warn him (dated March 18,2020) that COVID has spread well beyond any suitable containment measures, & says China is lying about its data. Fauci doesn’t reply, tells his assistant that it’s too long to read lol. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 2, 2021

Start on page 2002 https://t.co/sb49a2PAVy — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 2, 2021

One thing that’s clear is the media had Facui back during all this:

Note she promises her reporting would “never … jeopardize you in any way” https://t.co/EDPWpINHWK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

And history should not be kind to his actions over the past year:

Historians will be so confused by the media’s lionization of Fauci. Once politics of the moment are removed from the equation, Fauci will be seen as having been consistently wrong, disingenuous, self-aggrandizing—and possibly much, much worse (gain of function, etc.) #FauciEmails — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) June 2, 2021

In summary:

So far, the Fauci FOIA emails show: -He had some urgent, time sensitive discussions about gain of function.

-Told colleagues retail masks don’t work due to size of virus.

-Ignored scientist who told him China was lying about virus and data.

-Was well aware of possible lab leak. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 2, 2021

Nope. That horse has left the barn:

I don’t see how anyone trusts “public health experts” ever again after reading the #FauciEmails. — Internet Dad Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 2, 2021

***

