https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/abbott-border-crisis

The crisis at the border continues to worsen, with the U.S. Border Patrol recently releasing some shocking statistics that illuminate just how bad the situation has become. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) is doing everything he can to prevent any additional unlawful crossings into the Lone Star State.

Abbott joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday to describe recent action he has taken to ensure that those who do cross into Texas illegally know they came to the “wrong state.”

After noting that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “have completely abandoned post as it concerns the Texas border,” Abbott explained how “Texas is stepping up” to combat the flood of dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers and drugs pouring into border communities.

“Beginning in March, I deployed a thousand Texas Department of Public Safety officers to the border. I deployed the National Guard to the border. And they made well over a thousand arrests of some of these criminals we talked about. They’ve apprehended more than 33,000 illegal immigrants coming across the border.” Abbott said. “But because of the way the Biden administration has abandoned the border, we are now elevating our game. What I did yesterday, in response to more than a dozen counties along the border … I granted their request for a disaster declaration,” he added.

Abbott went on to describe how his disaster declaration gives Texas the authority to toughen penalties for lawbreakers, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking.

“We’re going to begin arresting everybody coming across the border and charging them with criminal trespass and putting them in jail. They are coming in here, thinking they’ll get the Biden free-ride, and go wherever they want to go. Not in the state of Texas. We’ll start arresting them right and left, and putting them behind bars, and saying they came in to the wrong state.”

Asked by Glenn if he is prepared for the inevitable “media onslaught”, Abbott simply answered, “We’re prepared to see a reduction in the number of people coming across the border — because Texas is enforcing the law, period.”

Watch the video clip below for more:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

