https://thepostmillennial.com/we-have-to-protect-our-girls-ron-desantis-talks-to-tucker-carlson-about-his-new-bill-to-protect-girls-sports-from-the-trans-lobby/

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill on Tuesday banning biological males from competing in women’s sports and joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the decision.

“We’re standing with our folks. We’re going to do the right thing,” Governor DeSantis said in response to Tucker asking if he’s afraid of pushback from woke corporations.

“As these bills were going through various legislatures, I remember the NCAA put out a statement saying “any state that enacts this. We’re not going to hold events there.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on new bill to protect women’s and girls’ sports: “We have to protect our girls. It is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males.” pic.twitter.com/CiTBg2wKgs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 2, 2021

“And so I called the speaker of the house in Florida and I said, “did you hear what they said?” And he’s like, “yeah.” I said, “We definitely got to get this done,” DeSantis explained.

“You can’t be cowed by these organizations or particularly by woke corporations from doing the right thing. And so my view was throughout this whole time, we have to protect our girls.”

“It is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males,” DeSantis said on Tuesday to Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson. “And so if the price of having a tournament is that I have to deny equal opportunity to hundreds of thousands of young girl and women athletes throughout Florida, I am much more willing to stand with the girls and to hell with these events,” Governor DeSantis exclaimed.

During a Tuesday press conference, Governor DeSantis featured a top student athlete who was forced to compete against biological males in track meets, causing the fastest girl on the team to miss qualifying for major meets.

“She missed New England regionals by two places. In those two places ahead of her were biological males,” DeSantis said. “So she did everything that she could. She put herself in the position and had they had fair competition, she would have advanced. She could have advanced in her career.”

“A lot of these women are going to have opportunities to play in college. Some of them get college scholarships. But even short of that, this is, these are enjoyable experiences they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. And just think how you feel to basically get cheated out of a victory,” DeSantis added.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

