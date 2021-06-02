https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/guess-what-jen-psaki-was-not-asked-about-at-todays-briefing/

The big story for us today is the release of a trove of FOIA’d emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Notice that we said “for us,” because apparently it wasn’t a big story in the minds of many in the White House press corps today:

There was not even one reporter today in the press pool who had the courage to ask the White House about Fauci’s emails. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) June 2, 2021

We just went through an entire White House briefing (an hour long) without a single question about the Fauci emails. Journalism is dead. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 2, 2021

Not a single reporter asked about the #FauciEmails at today’s press briefing. Astonishing… but not surprising. — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) June 2, 2021

Is it true NOT ONE reporter asked about the Fauci emails in the White House briefing today…? Wow. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 2, 2021

Was there, can confirm. Had the same Q about ransomware attacks asked about six different ways, plus a Q about a beer partnership for vaccines. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 2, 2021

Amber Athey would have asked, but she wasn’t called on:

I was going to ask about Fauci’s emails at today’s WH press briefing but unfortunately I was not called on — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 2, 2021

Psaki probably would have deferred and suggested the question be directed to the NIH. Or maybe a promise to…

Circle back — antny (@miomartino) June 2, 2021

That very well might have happened (if she’d have been asked about it).

Want to know how dead our media is? Not a single “journalist” asked the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, about the Fauci emails. THEY ARE ALL IN ON IT. — DJ Freedom Rockets 🚀 (@DJFreedomRocket) June 2, 2021

What a shock. https://t.co/wwd52RSyH7 — Orwell Blarghskovich III (@IiiOrwell) June 2, 2021

***

Related:

Jen Psaki unsuccessfully attempts an ‘Olympic-level walkback’ to weasel Joe Biden out of his lie about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

