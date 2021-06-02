http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/aiRDzTWRtsY/

NEW YORK — Does a healthy sex life really keep couples happy and together? If so, half of America is heading for Breakup City! A new study finds one in two Americans in a relationship admit that their current partner is the worst sex they’ve ever had.

That’s the takeaway from a recent survey examining the biggest embarrassments and disasters in the intimate lives of 2,000 sexually active U.S. residents. One in five say they’ve experienced more than 10 truly awful sexual encounters in their life, almost a third more than the overall average of seven lousy bedroom romps.

Meanwhile, over two in five (44%) have had to stop in the middle of a sexual encounter because it was just so bad.

Relationship disasters

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of LELO, the survey also reveals that for 69 percent of people, “good” and “bad” sex is equally unforgettable. Respondents also reminisced about some of their funniest and most regrettable moments in bed, such as calling out an ex’s name in the heat of the moment, or falling off the couch and rupturing four discs in their back. One frisky American says they even tried to have sex in the parking lot of a cemetery.

“Let’s just say my partner thought he saw a ghost,” the respondent adds. “For me, it was hilarious.”

For those who’ve injured themselves during sex, 57 percent said it happened in the shower. Another 53 percent report hurting themselves while trying the “wheelbarrow” position. However, 62 percent say the easiest way to injure yourself while having sex is actually doing it “doggy-style.”

In the realm of non-dangerous sex snafus, over a third of the poll (37%) have stopped midway through intercourse because they had to pee. Meanwhile, one in three (33%) have fallen asleep on their partner during the act.

“There is just something about awkward sex injuries or stories that will cause a giggle, no matter how seriously you take yourself. Doggy-style injuries stopping mid-way because you had to pee, that moment when you regretted your exhibitionism – all of these are a part of every person’s sex life. The more these stories are shared in a non-judgmental and humoristic way, the more fun everyone will have. Life isn’t a movie – sex between real people is always awkward to some degree, and no one can escape it, so it’s completely unreasonable to be ashamed of it,” says Sara Kranjcec Jukic, LELO’s Global Brand Manager, in a statement.

PDA overload

Embarrassment can happen outside of the bedroom, too, and especially when witnessing other people getting a little too hot and heavy. In fact, 64 percent of respondents say they feel embarrassed by public displays of affection. Topping the list of PDA moves that people think are “too much” include make-out sessions in the park (35%), use of the dreaded “baby voice” (35%), and even something as simple as putting a hand over a partner’s shoulder (35%).

Slightly fewer people (29%) said that touching a partner’s behind was unbearable to witness, suggesting a link between how long the affection lasts and how awkward it is to observe. However, while 63 percent find themselves annoyed with over-the-top PDA, just as many plead guilty to doing it themselves while in a relationship.

“Let’s be honest, if you’re with the right person, there’s nothing that can happen during sex that you won’t be able to laugh off, possibly even store for later to use as a funny anecdote. Good sex happens when both sides do their best to listen to their own body, pay attention to their partner, and when they stop taking themselves so seriously. Just relax and enjoy yourselves!” Sara Kranjcec Jukic adds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

