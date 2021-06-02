https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/have-the-links-to-dr-anthony-faucis-upcoming-book-been-wiped-like-with-a-cloth-it-looks-like-it/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a book coming out in November titled, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.”

Here we go… Fauci book deal is the most unsurprising thing ever https://t.co/5dljUNczRB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 1, 2021

However, Sean Spicer says the links to his book on Amazon and Barnes and Noble have gone dead since the release of his emails:

Hours after the #FauciEmails dump @amazon and @BNBuzz erase the links to his just announced upcoming book — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 2, 2021

We clicked on the Barnes and Noble link in the tweet above and came up with this:

Sorry, we couldn’t find what you’re looking for. Please try another search or browse our recommendations below.

That’s kind of weird timing. Well, Fauci did say to expect the unexpected.

The Amazon link just takes you to the message, “Sorry, we couldn’t find that page.”

Bezos said don’t get me involved in that shit 😂 — Marisa | Makeup | Style | Commentary (@HeyRissyRozay) June 2, 2021

Bezos is already in deep with the Washington Post.

Amazon is just following the science 🤷🏽‍♂️ — dankish (@HGRAPS) June 2, 2021

They are coving for when he has to testify so he won’t have conflicting statements. — FlameThrower (@Flamethrowaah) June 2, 2021

That’s a good sign things are gonna change real fast. — Fake Dr. John Meyer (@Irish_Searcher) June 2, 2021

Must be scrubbing it for inconsistencies with the emails — thcrunning (@thcrunning) June 2, 2021

Well that was unexpected. — Muskie (@TheRacineTimes) June 2, 2021

Oddly this is the only thing that comes up. pic.twitter.com/G9UWo0u5rq — Rob (@TropicalGulag) June 2, 2021

Yeah, a search for “Anthony Fauci” at Barnes and Noble turns up the bobblehead, not the book.

That title really does say it all but should be read with quotes and winky face.

Expect the “Unexpected” 😉 — Reality Czar was right about Fauci the whole time. (@RealityCzar1) June 2, 2021

Wow this is unexpected. 😎 — TinaPost (@TePostey) June 2, 2021

Ten lessons on truth 😂😂😂 — Suzie (@SuzieDanica) June 2, 2021

Yes! Amazon!! Thank you!! It’s probably being fact checked so it’s fully scrubbed😉 — Living the dream! (@S58728748) June 2, 2021

Just a minor hiccup, I’m sure🙃 — Christina 🇺🇸 (@Christina__1776) June 2, 2021

Now *that’s* Operation Warp Speed! — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) June 2, 2021

All 80 pages?? — Margaret Harrington (@62jerseygirl) June 2, 2021

Hope he’s still doing that book signing live from the Wuhan Lab ✌🏻 — Brooklyn Dad Posting His L’s Online (@DefiantLs) June 2, 2021

Incoming scrub on the National Geographic documentary as well. — Jennifer (@JenniferNPL1) June 2, 2021

Maybe it’s just been delayed or something and they’re updating the sites as we speak. Or maybe they’re making sure it all lines up with the emails before sending it to press.

Related:

Um, when exactly did Dr. Fauci find the time to write a book? https://t.co/lwmYXYSaW9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

