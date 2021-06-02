https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/have-the-links-to-dr-anthony-faucis-upcoming-book-been-wiped-like-with-a-cloth-it-looks-like-it/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a book coming out in November titled, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.”

However, Sean Spicer says the links to his book on Amazon and Barnes and Noble have gone dead since the release of his emails:

We clicked on the Barnes and Noble link in the tweet above and came up with this:

Sorry, we couldn’t find what you’re looking for. Please try another search or browse our recommendations below.

That’s kind of weird timing. Well, Fauci did say to expect the unexpected.

The Amazon link just takes you to the message, “Sorry, we couldn’t find that page.”

Bezos is already in deep with the Washington Post.

Yeah, a search for “Anthony Fauci” at Barnes and Noble turns up the bobblehead, not the book.

Maybe it’s just been delayed or something and they’re updating the sites as we speak. Or maybe they’re making sure it all lines up with the emails before sending it to press.

