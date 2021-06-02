https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/7-year-old-chase-proust-is-a-hero-and-badass-saves-family-from-drowning-with-epic-swim-to-shore/

7 year-old Chase Poust is a hero — Saves family from drowning with epic swim to shore

Chase Poust and his father and younger sister were on the family’s boat on the St. John’s River in Jacksonville when the incident happened.

Chase alternated floating on his back and swimming freestyle in order to preserve his strength, and when he finally reached land, he ran to a nearby home for help. “I felt really scared,” Chase told the station. “The current was going the opposite way of going to the boat and the shore so it was very hard to swim that way.”

By that time, the current reportedly had dragged his father Steven and 4-year-old Abigail about a mile and a half to two miles away from the family’s boat. Steven said that he told both of his children that he loves them because he “wasn’t sure” what the outcome would be.

“I tried to stick with both of them,” he said. “I wore myself out. She drifted away from me, but Chase saved us.”