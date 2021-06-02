https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/huge-new-email-shows-dr-fauci-told-jan-2020-coronavirus-looked-engineered-fauciemails/

For over a year now The Gateway Pundit has been reporting evidence that the COVID-19 Virus originated in a Wuhan, China laboratory.

Our first report was back on April 9, 2020 when we confirmed Dr. Shi Zhengli ran the coronavirus program at the Wuhan lab AFTER her program was shut down in the US due to a prior leak that killed a researcher!

As early as 2018 US State Department officials warned about safety risks at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab on scientists conducting risky tests with the bat coronavirus.

US officials made several trips to the Wuhan laboratory.

Despite the warnings, the US National Institute of Health (NIH) under Dr. Anthony Fauci awarded a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan lab studying the bat virus. This was after State Department warned about the risky tests going on in the lab.

This is unbelievable!

The deadly China coronavirus that started in China sometime in late 2019 has now circled the globe. Evidence suggests that the coronavirus didn’t come naturally. We still don’t know whether the deadly virus was leaked intentionally or if it was an accident.

** And yet as recently as February 9, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) has denied the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan!

But a video has surfaced from December 2019 of WHO official Peter Daszak admitting to coronavirus manipulation at the Wuhan Lab before the pandemic was announced.

The video interview was originally filmed on December 9, 2019. A copy was posted in May 2020.

As Dr. Lawrence Sellin reported at The Gateway Pundit back in July 2020 — Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance and a long-time collaborator with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, presumably was referring to the Ralph Baric- Zheng-Li Shi experiments, stated “you can manipulate them in the lab pretty easily” inserting a spike protein “into a backbone of another virus.”

And yet for over a year Dr. Anthony Fauci has vehemently denied the Wuhan coronavirus was man-made until last month when Dr. Fauci admitted it may have possibly been naturally occurring.

On Tuesday emails from April 2020 were released via FOIA.

In one email from April 18, 2020, Dr. Peter Daszak thanked Dr. Fauci for insisting the COVID-19 virus was naturally occurring — when both men knew this was a lie.

And now a second email surfaced from the Fauci email dump that shows Dr. Fauci was told inlate January 2020 that some of the features of the coronavirus “look engineered.”

Dr. Fauci knew the truth.

And he lied about it for over year — maybe because he was funding the projects — something else he lied about.

This is damning information for this serial liar and very dangerous man.

