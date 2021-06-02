https://www.dailywire.com/news/human-remains-found-near-prince-harry-and-meghans-california-home-may-belong-to-native-american-group

Human remains were reportedly discovered during a landscaping process for a construction project near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion in California last week.

As reported by the Daily Mail, “The bones were found on May 24 on a road in Montecito which neighbors the street of the couple’s $14.7 million luxury complex, according to a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office spokeswoman.”

The remains appeared to belong to a “young adult” and were “very old,” the spokeswoman said. They might be dated hundreds of years and could have originated from a Native American group of people.

The spokeswoman said that the bones were reportedly found during landscape construction, and the sheriff’s office had enlisted the aid of a forensic anthropologist in order to find their origin.

Officials reportedly confirmed “that the property on which the remains were found had no connection to Meghan and Harry’s.”

Initial reports suggested that the bones —found three feet deep — may have come from the Chumash people, a group that has ties in the region going back thousands of years, per the outlet. Construction was halted at the location “and the Santa Barbara sheriff’s office said it was in communication with the local Native American commission to determine the next steps pending the result of the forensic anthropologist’s investigation,” the outlet noted.

Authorities could not definitively say if the bones are from the Chumash people, but that it was likely, “because we live in that area,” the spokeswoman said, adding, “Until we have an official opinion from the forensic anthropologist we’re not going to be saying one way or the other.”

According to the Santa Ynez Chumash website, “At one time, Chumash territory encompassed 7,000 square miles that spanned from the beaches of Malibu to Paso Robles. The tribe also inhabited inland to the western edge of the San Joaquin Valley,” the site explained.

It continued, “In 1769, a Spanish land expedition led by Gaspar de Portola left Baja California and reached the Santa Barbara Channel. In short order, five Spanish missions were established in Chumash territory. The Chumash population was all but decimated, due largely to the introduction of European diseases.”

“By 1831, the number of mission-registered Chumash numbered only 2,788, down from pre-Spanish population estimates of 22,000,” the site said.

The Daily Mail noted “In 1855 a piece of land was set aside in the area for the remaining 100 Chumash known to live there, with an official reservation established in 1901. Today there are an estimated 5,000 Chumash members.”

The former royals bought the house from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin in June of last year. Grishin reportedly purchased it for over $25 million in 2009 and had attempted to sell it for up to $34 million for several years before eventually selling it at a loss.

The Daily Mail reported, “There has been speculation over how much the palatial house costs to maintain, with estimates that it could be as high as $4.4 million per year taking into account mortgage payments, property taxes, staff, utilities and security.”

Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres also reportedly live in the neighborhood.

In Fox News’s comments section, one user notably wrote, “They’re woke. They believe that the Americas were wrongfully colonized. I am sure they will do the right thing and return the land they are living on to the Chumash people.”

Since the couple moved to the United States, they have been involved in various dramatic incidents, most notably their bombshell interview with Oprah in which the couple accused the Royal family of racism. They have also taken the opportunity to call out American ideals and values.

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” Harry told the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

The Daily Wire noted, “Americans were quick to tell the British Prince what he could do with his opinions on the Constitution’s guarantees.

“‘Hey, go home! We fought a war to get rid of Royals on our soil. No need to understand anything we do. Bye!!,’ said one commenter on the podcast site, per the Spectator US. ‘You can always leave if you don’t like our constitution and please find a country where you don’t have to deal with those bonker[s] rights.’”

