Appearing Wednesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David announced the organization will sue the state of Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation designed to protect women’s sports.

A transcript is as follows:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Let’s talk about a lawsuit. State of Florida. What’s going on? ALPHONSO DAVID: Yesterday, Governor DeSantis signed a bill into law that would ban transgender female athletes from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity. Now, you would ask, “why is he doing this?” He’s doing this for political gain. All of the medical associations, American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, they all oppose these bills. It’s not based on science. And yet, he’s advancing this bill and now signed this bill, which is blatantly unlawful, it’s arbitrary, and based on bias. So we’re suing him and bringing the state of Florida to court.

