https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/i-mean-this-is-humiliating-glenn-greenwald-absolutely-wipes-the-floor-with-brian-stelter-in-back-and-forth-over-cnns-ratings/

The Daily Beast has a new, extensive piece out on independent investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald, and they’re going at him pretty hard:

The piece focuses heavily on Greenwald’s Fox News appearances … which would explain how the article got CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter’s attention:

Thank you for bringing that Betsy Reed quote to everyone’s attention, Brian.

True story.

Needless to say, Greenwald himself has some thoughts to share with Stelter:

Ouch.

Oh yeah? Well, in your face, Glenn Greenwald:

More than 900,000 viewers, eh? That’s substantially fewer than Brian Stelter initially suggested in his now-deleted original response to Greenwald:

Hundreds of millions of viewers!

Guys, we can’t. Seriously, we can’t.

OK, maybe just a little bit more:

Guys:

Just take the L, Brian.

Can we get in on that?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...