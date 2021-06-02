https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/irans-largest-naval-ship-just-caught-fire-and-sank-in-the-gulf-of-oman/

Congratulations to the second largest ship in Iran’s navy, which is now the largest ship in Iran’s navy:

The Kharg, a fleet supply vessel, caught fire and sank near the Iranian port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman:

Video here:

And here’s where the ship sank:

This is “devastating” to the Iranian navy as they can no longer “properly support its vessels on long deployments or in wartime”:

Countdown to Israel getting blamed to excuse their incompetence in 3…2…1…

