Congratulations to the second largest ship in Iran’s navy, which is now the largest ship in Iran’s navy:

BREAKING: The largest ship in the Iranian navy catches fire and later sinks in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies report. https://t.co/4SSK8gT8dO — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2021

The Kharg, a fleet supply vessel, caught fire and sank near the Iranian port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman:

Iranian navy ship IRIS Kharg sinks in Gulf after catching fire during training missionhttps://t.co/hKyBHwid8K — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 2, 2021

Video here:

Video of Iran’s largest ship that sank near the port of Jask close to the Strait of Hormuz after catching fire. Iranian news agencies say efforts failed to save the ship Kharg pic.twitter.com/hF86Gtqc7H — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) June 2, 2021

And here’s where the ship sank:

It happened in the waters of the anchorage west of Jask. You can see the red dot showing the fire. This port has a lot of navy & IRGC assets. Tankers tend stop by there to pick up IRGC troops & supplies en route to the SAVIZ “spy ship” in the southern portion of the Red Sea.#OOTT https://t.co/9Wll3Is5zH pic.twitter.com/mNAIwf6tNw — Sam (@Samir_Madani) June 2, 2021

This is “devastating” to the Iranian navy as they can no longer “properly support its vessels on long deployments or in wartime”:

The loss of Kharg is devastating for the navy. She was the only ocean-going logistics ship of the IRIN. Without Kharg, the navy can’t properly support its vessels on long deployments or in wartime. Worse, there is no replacement in sight. pic.twitter.com/4SxfRE1spJ — Aᴍɪʀ (@AmirIGM) June 2, 2021

Countdown to Israel getting blamed to excuse their incompetence in 3…2…1…

The Iranian regime, in addition to being genocidal, is also remarkably incompetent when it comes to things that normal countries just sort of do on an everyday basis, like having a navy. https://t.co/pgckPGnfI5 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 2, 2021

