Yesh Atid’s leader Yair Lapid was set to inform President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday night that he has managed to form a coalition, after a series of back-to-back meetings with the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu camp in the Knesset. New Hope’s Gideon Sa’ar and Yamina’s Naftali Bennett were the last to sign the coalition agreement with Lapid, shortly following United Arab List’s Mansour Abbas.

Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party have agreed to join Yair Lapid’s coalition. Lapid expected to inform President Reuven Rivlin that he has succeeded in forming a government. Bennett will be prime minister, sending PM Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition after 12 years in power. Their next challenge: swearing in the new coalition within a week.

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas said that the UAL was the last party to sign the coalition agreement. “We promised that we would be the last ones to agree and sign the document and this is what we did. We understand that all of the other parties have joined this process. We have seen that all of the other parties have signed the document.” Abbas said that “We agreed to form a government after we reached critical agreements on various issues that serve the interests of Arab society.” He elaborated that these issues extend to various areas including education, welfare, employment, economic development, planning, construction, and crime and violence. He added that “There are many things in this agreement for the benefit of Arab society and Israeli society in general, especially in the Negev region, which is plagued by many problems, especially the issue of unrecognized villages in the Negev, and the issue of house demolition.” He said that part of the budget has already been allocated to address and resolve these issues. Abbas noted that “This is the first time that an Arab party is a partner in a government. We hope that the whole process will be successful and eventually a government will be formed after 4 elections. We said from the beginning that we are not interested in a fifth election. We want a government to be formed that will serve all the citizens of the country, including the Arab citizens, so we made a difficult decision. There are many disagreements and we understand that, but we must reach an overall agreement.”

Following the news of the impending conclusion of the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government, one of the protestors against its formation addressed the other protestors and said that if Yamina lawmaker Nir Orbach agrees to the agreement “we will go home to his house. We will burn Petah Tikva.”

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas has signed a coalition agreement with Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid and authorized him to tell the president that a government has been formed.

A source in Labor said that a government will be established tonight. They also said that appointments of Supreme Court judges will be decided by all party leaders in the coalition. It was added that “We will make a joint decision and tonight we will form a new government that will replace Netanyahu’s rule.”

Members of Likud are gathering for a “private event” organized by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana outside the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel, where coalition talks are being held.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli agreed to the rotation agreement proposed by Yamina, saying “At this sensitive time I decided to agree to a rotation agreement regarding the Judicial Appointments Committee in a way that would reflect a balance between the blocs.” However, Michaeli made a counteroffer, proposing that she serve on the committee first while Naftali Bennett is prime minister, and that Ayelet Shaked would serve on the committee after when Yair Lapid is prime minister. Michaeli said further that she had already accepted that the justice portfolio would go to the right and that Ayelet Shaked would receive the interior portfolio. “I hope,” Michaeli said, “that the right-wing bloc will stop playing around and form a government.” Shaked subsequently rejected Michaeli’s counteroffer.

An agreement has been reached amid coalition talks that in the event that a government is established, the second half of the rotation agreement will see New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar as foreign minister, Yamina’s Ayelet Shaked as justice minister and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett as interior minister.

Hundreds of protestors are demonstrating outside of the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel, where negotiations are underway to form a Bennett-Lapid government. On one side of the road are protestors who oppose the formation of the government and on the other are those who support it, with police stationed between them. Leaders from various settlements are expected to arrive to support the protestors who oppose the formation of a government, following a meeting with the head of the Binaymin regional council, Israel Ganz. Ganz reportedly said that the coalition agreement includes a clause that would freeze the construction of settlements, including roads and infrastructure. He said “we will go tonight to Maccabiah…we will not allow this to happen. It is an abandonment of the residents and the settlements.”

Yamina Leader Naftali Bennet and United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas are meeting with the intention of finalizing a coalition deal with only five hours remaining before Lapid’s mandate to form a government expires.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid is trying to gather signatures from party leaders on a coalition agreement, despite the fact that not all intra-coalition disputes. In recent hours, Lapid received the signatures from the leaders of Kahol and Lavan, Yisrael Beiteinu, Labor and Meretz. Lapid obtained the signatures from the heads of the various parties in the presence of a lawyer and in accordance with instructions received from the president. He still requires the signatures of other party heads. A document that contains the signatures of all of the party leaders will allow Lapid to legally declare his ability to form a government before his mandate expires, albeit without resolving all party disputes. However, it is quite possible that Yamina and the United Arab List will refuse to sign the document unless they resolve existing disagreements with Lapid beforehand. This is not necessarily unusal. Sources from Likud told Haaretz on Wednesday that in previous Netanyahu-led governments, there were still loose ends even after Netanyahu told the president that he was able to form a government. In fact, the significance of the document is that in spite of unresolved disagreements, it illustrates that there exists the ability and intent to form a government. There are two major disagreements that still threaten the formation of a government: the first issue pertains to the United Arab List and concerns the Kaminitz Law and the autonomy of Bedouins in the Negev. Yesh Atid officials said recently that progress had been made with the United Arab List on this issue. The second major disagreement is in regard to the Judicial Appointments Committee. Earlier on Wednesday, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and his number two Ayelet Shaked proposed, as a compromise with Labor’s Merav Michaeli, that membership on the committee be rotated. According to the proposal, Shaked would have a two-year term while Bennett is prime minister, and when Lapid becomes prime minister, the committee seat will be given to Michaeli. In addition, there would be a Labor lawmaker serving alongside Shaked and a New Hope lawmaker serving alongside Michaeli in order to maintain a balance between left-wing and right-wing representation on the committee. Michaeli’s representatives slammed the offer, saying that it has “no basis in reality.”

Labor leader Merav Michaeli has responded to Yamina’s proposed compromise regarding the seat on the Judicial Appointments Committee saying that “It’s a spin like all the other spins” and that it has “no basis in reality.” She added that Labor is negotiating with Lapid and their agreement is with him.

Yamina has proposed a rotation agreement for the Judicial Appointments Committee as a compromise: during Bennett’s premiership, Yamina’s Ayelet Shaked will serve on the committee alongside a Labor lawmaker, while during Lapid’s premiership Labor leader Merav Michaeli will serve on the committee alongside a New Hope lawmaker. Michaeli has not yet responded to the proposal. The proposal is intended to resolve the dispute over the much coveted committee. Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid had promised a seat on the committee to Michaeli during coalition negotiations, however, Shaked is now demanding the seat in exchange for her agreeing to serve in the coalition. The possibility of Shaked being appointed to the panel over Michaeli led Labor to consider supporting the government from the outside instead of joining the coalition. In other news, Yesh Atid says that there have been advancements in negotiations with the United Arab List.

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas said on Wednesday afternoon that Benjamin Netanyahu did not improve his offer to the Islamist lawmaker, playing down allegations that he changed his demands in negotiations with Yair Lapid. In an interview with Channel 12, Abbas said that his party “wants to achieve things for the benefit of Arab society. We have no disputes about roles and authority.” Abbas said that in the current negotiations with Lapid, he “put forward demands regarding the Arab citizens of the country who want a solution to the housing crisis and the municipal status of unrecognized localities in the Negev.” “We stick to this principle and our demands are clearly known. They are not difficult,” Abbas concluded.

The leader of Labor, lawmaker Merav Michaeli, has given Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid the green light to inform the president that he had formed a government, the two parties said in a joint statement. Yesh Atid and Labor announced on Friday that they reached an agreement to form a government, with Michaeli slated to be one of nine members of the Judicial Appointments Committee. However, in recent days, Yamina’s No. 2 Ayelet Shaked has expressed her desire to take the position. The possibility that Shaked is appointed to the panel has led Labor to consider supporting the government from the outside instead of joining the coalition. Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett with Labour leader Merav Michaeli Credit: Emil Salman

Isaac Herzog is set to become Israel’s 11th president after winning Wednesday’s election against Miriam Peretz, in a secret ballot among the country’s 120 lawmakers. Eighty-seven lawmakers voted for Herzog, while 27 voted for Peretz. He will officially replace outgoing President Reuven Rivlin next month, with his seven-year term beginning on July 9. Herzog is as close to Israeli aristocracy as it gets. He is already familiar with the layout of the President’s Residence in Jerusalem as the son of Irish-born Chaim Herzog, Israel’s sixth president who served a decade-long two terms from 1983 to 1993. Before that, Herzog Sr. served as Israel’s UN representative for three years. >> Click here to read the full report. Isaac Herzog arrives in Knesset, May 2021. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Lapid failed to inform the president that he has managed to form a government before 11 A.M., contrary to earlier pronouncements. Although Lapid’s deadline for informing the president is midnight, the anti-Netanyahu bloc wanted to inform Rivlin before the beginning of the Knesset plenary session in order to oblige Knesset speaker Yariv Levin to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the government before Wednesday next week. There are fears among the anti-Netanyahu bloc that this delay could enable Levin to delay the confirmation vote further.

Key Arab lawmaker Mansour Abbas and right-wing parties remain at loggerheads over the controversial Kaminitz Law, which increases enforcement against unauthorized construction. Negotiations between the parties to resolve the dispute are ongoing. According to negotiators, different propositions for amendments came up in the overnight meeting on Tuesday, but Abbas’ position hardened overnight on Tuesday and he is now refusing to back down on his demand to repeal the law. Both Naftali Bennett’s Yamina and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope, however, are refusing to agree to the demand. The Kaminitz Law, which mainly penalizes Arab communities, was a key election pledge for Mansour Abbas. Mansour Abbas on his way to meet with Yair Lapid, yesterday Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The coalition of parties seeking to form a new government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party have hammered out an agreement on the assignment of senior cabinet positions if the coalition actually comes into being. Naftali Bennett: The Yamina party chairman would be prime minister first, then foreign minister Yair Lapid: The Yesh Atid leader would first serve as foreign minister, then prime minister. Click here to read the full article

Israel’s new government, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, will be forced to deal with a long list of internal disagreements stemming from the very different ideologies of the parties making up the coalition. That is, if they are ever actually sworn in. There have been attempts to avoid addressing these disagreements – for example, the freeze on private legislation or the submission of bills only with broad agreement – but for government ministries there are a number of disputed issues, which the new government will be unable to ignore. Click here to read the full article

In his final days in power, Benjamin Netanyahu has been looking and sounding like Donald Trump did last winter. The closer the inauguration of a new U.S. president came, the stranger and more pathetic Trump’s utterances became. He insisted “everybody knows” that really, he had won by a large majority. The elections were rigged, he charged, and in the “real” vote, he came out on top. Netanyahu’s version of his friend’s weeping and wailing can be heard both from him and his toadies – “a Bennett-Lapid government is the fraud of the century,” “everyone knows there’s a right-wing government,” “this leftist government endangers the state of Israel, the people of Israel and the soldiers of Israel.” All that’s missing is the Holocaust. Be patient. Click here to read the full analysis

The Knesset will convene at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday in a special session to choose Israel’s 11th president, with Isaac Herzog competing against Miriam Peretz for the votes of the 120 lawmakers. Front-runner Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency and former head of the Labor Party, is also the son of a previous president, Chaim Herzog. He is expected to win backing from legislators of both the right and the left after he amassed the signatures of 27 MKs representing all the parties in the Knesset, except for the Arab ones. Click here to read the full article

Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan has reached a coalition agreement with Yesh Atid Wendesday overnight. Kahol Lavan is expected to receive the following ministerial portfolios; defense, science, immigration and absorption as well as culture and sports. Gantz will thus remain defense minister, while Kahol Lavan lawmakers Pnina Tamano-Shata and Chili Tropper will remain minister of immigration and absorption and minister of culture and sports, respectively.

A dispute between Yamina and Labor over a spot on the Judicial Appointments Committee is continuing to delay the formation of a new government. Ayelet Shaked from the Yamina party is demanding a place on the committee, which was promised to Labor leader Merav Michaeli by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid in previous negotiations. The Labor Party continues to object to Shaked’s demand, which she is making as a condition for her entering the government. Shaked is expected to be appointed interior minister in the future government. However, a source in Yesh Atid told Haaretz that the remaining differences are minor, and that “If Bennett wants to be prime minister” it’s up to him to get Shaked on board.

As negotiations to secure a coalition continue, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett are expected to announce a government before a Wednesday deadline expires, sending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the opposition benches after 12 years in power. This would mean the confidence vote for the new government will be slated for next Wednesday at the latest. In case talks are delayed and no final agreements are reached by that time, the Knesset speaker could formally inform the parliament of the new government on Monday, effectively postponing the vote by another week.

Hadash, an joint Arab-Jewish party and one of three members of the Joint List alliance of predominantly Arab parties, said on Tuesday that its three lawmakers will vote against Lapid-Bennett government. “We are not dealing with changing personas, but with changing policies, eradicating racism and opposing the occupation,” Hadash said in a statement on Tuesday. Alongside Hadash, another member of the Joint List, Balad – with only one lawmaker in the current Knesset – also said it will vote against the proposed government. Ta’al, headed by Ahmad Tibi, has yet to announce any decision on the matter.

Naftali Bennett during a press conference in Jerusalem, earlier this month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg While Naftali Bennett declared on several occasions that “It’s important to fight fake news,” an examination of the promises Yamina’s chairman is breaking by joining Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid in a unity government shows that Bennett himself is responsible for not a little fake news. >> Read the full story here.

