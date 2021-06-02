https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/jen-psaki-unsuccessfully-attempts-an-olympic-level-walkback-to-weasel-joe-biden-out-of-his-lie-about-joe-manchin-and-kyrsten-sinema-video/

In Tulsa yesterday, Joe Biden took a thinly veiled swipe at Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema:

“I hear all the folks on TV say, ‘why doesn’t Biden get this done?’ Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”

That was, of course, a lie. Manchin and Sinema do not, in fact, vote more with Republicans.

So, what’s a president with a pernicious lying habit do when caught in another lie? Dispatch Jen Psaki to clean up the mess, of course!

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, Jen Psaki’s actually not very good at cleaning up his messes:

QED.

Watch her in action:

It was just commentary on TV punditry, that’s all!

It’s not a lie! Just commentary! Totally different!

