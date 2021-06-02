https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/jen-psaki-unsuccessfully-attempts-an-olympic-level-walkback-to-weasel-joe-biden-out-of-his-lie-about-joe-manchin-and-kyrsten-sinema-video/

In Tulsa yesterday, Joe Biden took a thinly veiled swipe at Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema:

.@POTUS: “The House is also working on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which is critical… to signify the importance of our efforts, today I’m asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities.” pic.twitter.com/hXjAVjarIx — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2021

“I hear all the folks on TV say, ‘why doesn’t Biden get this done?’ Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”

That was, of course, a lie. Manchin and Sinema do not, in fact, vote more with Republicans.

So, what’s a president with a pernicious lying habit do when caught in another lie? Dispatch Jen Psaki to clean up the mess, of course!

Unfortunately for Joe Biden, Jen Psaki’s actually not very good at cleaning up his messes:

Psaki says Biden’s comments yesterday about Manchin & Sinema voting w/ Republicans were in the broader context of his analysis of the TV punditry. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 2, 2021

QED.

Watch her in action:

White House’s @PressSec on Biden falsely claiming @Sen_JoeManchin & @SenatorSinema usually vote with Republicans: He was just commenting on the “TV punditry” pic.twitter.com/NTdRxyXzQ6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

It was just commentary on TV punditry, that’s all!

He was ad-libbing. https://t.co/le2abCZUjY — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 2, 2021

It’s not a lie! Just commentary! Totally different!

Amazing. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks Jen Psaki to clarify whether President Biden’s comments on Manchin and Sinema should be seen as an attack and Psaki says it shouldn’t be seen that way at all. Of course it was an slight against them. Give me a break. pic.twitter.com/RMwrSRts4Y — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2021

That was some serious gobbledygook right there. — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) June 2, 2021

Psaki is having to get more and more creative cleaning up after her boss. This is an Olympic-level walkback—> https://t.co/q1J0tc9wHB — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) June 2, 2021

