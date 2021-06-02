https://www.dailywire.com/news/jews-have-insatiable-appetite-for-war-and-killing-googles-head-of-diversity-in-2007

Google’s head of Diversity Strategy and Research wrote a 2007 blog post in which he stated Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war and killing,” adding that Israel had an “insatiable appetite for vengeful violence.”

That post was still up on his website as of Wednesday morning.

In his 2007 blog post, titled, “If I Were A Jew,” as The Washington Free Beacon reported, Kamau Bobb wrote, “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself. Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering others. My greatest torment would be that I’ve misinterpreted the identity offered by my history and transposed spiritual and human compassion with self righteous impunity.”

Bobb’s website states that he is the “Global Lead for Diversity Strategy and Research at Google and the founding Senior Director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech” and that he “holds a Ph.D. in Science and Technology Policy from Georgia Tech and M.S. and B.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.”

“The post is likely to cast a new light on Google’s diversity strategy in the wake of demands from a group of employees that the company cancel its business contracts in Israel and publicly condemn Israel’s military defense operations in Gaza,” The Free Beacon noted.

Bobb pontificated in his blog post:

If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented. I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired.

Bobb then used the anniversary of the infamous Nazi Kristallnacht attack on Jews to lecture Jews on how to behave:

This reconciliation would be particularly difficult now, in November, 79 years after Kristallnacht – the Night of Broken Glass. The anniversary of this dreadfully monumental day in my history would bring me pause. It would force me to reflect on the legacy of extraordinary human suffering. I might wonder how the vicious eruption of cruelty in the mid-twentieth century has influenced the shape of my identity as a Jewish person and our collective identity as Jewish people.

He even invoked Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel and Holocaust victim Anne Frank to claim that Jews should be more compassionate:

During this period I might well reflect on the redemptive qualities of suffering that my people have learned through a ghastly set of lessons. I would not have to reflect alone, I could read the lessons explicitly from Elie Wiesel, Anne Frank, or Chaim Potok. I would conclude that my Jewish faith and the history of my people render me closer to human compassion; closer to the instinct to offer healing to hurt, patience to anxiety and understanding to confusion.

Then the attack on Israel: “I don’t know how I would reconcile that identity with the behavior of fundamentalist Jewish extremists or of Israel as a nation.”

That was followed by an attack on the Jewish people for the very belief that the land of Israel was given them by God: “My faith would lead me to believe that Israel is the homeland of my people. My intellect would convince me that it cannot be that simple.”

Bobb was heavily criticized for his anti-Semitism:

Google’s head of diversity strategy Kamau Bobb said in a blog post titled, “If I Were A Jew,” “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing”. Never fails, does it. https://t.co/yeuqunMPF7 — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) June 2, 2021

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing“ “I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” – Kamau Bobb, head of diversity at @Google 🤯 How is the obscene, antisemitic bigot still employed there? pic.twitter.com/IzXQkAzmv9 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 2, 2021

I searched for “antisemitism” and “hypocrisy”.

Here’s what I found. Google Diversity Head @kamaubobb Said Jews Have ‘Insatiable Appetite for War’ https://t.co/dE7OS7Kw9Q Did @Google Google him? He’s not fit for this post.

And there’s more: — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) June 2, 2021

Pro-tip: if you are going to make your career about “Diversity Strategy,” maybe don’t write gaslighting posts about how you would feel *if* you were a Jew… 🤯https://t.co/VbkPRa8bHM — Adam Nash (@adamnash) June 2, 2021

