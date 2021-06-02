https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-used-memorial-day-speech-to-promote-his-radical-agenda

On Monday, Joe Biden delivered a speech at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The cemetery is the resting place of approximately 400,000 veterans and their eligible dependents, with “Service members from every one of America’s major wars, from the Revolutionary War to today’s conflicts” interred there.

Early in his speech, Biden claimed that Democracy is the “soul of America,” and that “it’s a soul worth fighting for” and “worth dying for.”

“Heroes who lie in eternal peace in this beautiful place, this sacred place, they believed that too,” Biden said, before adding that “The Americans of Lexington and Concord, of New Orleans, Gettysburg, the Argonne, Iwo Jima and Normandy, Korea and Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, and thousands of places in between weren’t fighting for dictators,” but were “fighting for democracy.”

“They weren’t fighting to exclude or to enslave; they were fighting to build and broaden and liberate. They weren’t fighting for self; they were fighting for the soul of the nation, for liberty and simple fair play — simple fair play and decency,” Biden said.

While this sounds reasonable enough — with broad and vague terms carefully placed as Biden speaks for 400,000 men and women who can no longer agree or disagree — it’s important to notice that Biden was just building a foundation on which he would launch a series of progressive assertions and demands.

“[Democracy is] a way of being; it’s a way of seeing the world,” Biden said, before claiming that “Democracy itself is in peril.”

Biden then subtly argued that accepting his political objectives was “how we honor the memory of the fallen.”

And this is where the danger of Biden’s seemingly innocuous speech appears. In this instance, Biden’s political objective is to ensure a strong “infrastructure of democracy.” But what does this meaningless phrase mean in practice, based on the legislative agenda being hungrily pursued by the Biden administration?

It means “the right to vote freely and fairly and conveniently” — in other words, not requiring voters to show identification. It means “a free and independent press pursues the truth, founded on facts, not propaganda” — in other words, a Democrat-filtered media which can be wielded as necessary to suppress conservative thought and inconvenience stories about Biden family members. It means “the rule of law [applying] equally and fairly to every citizen, regardless of where they come from or what they look like” — in other words, a full embrace of the radical and demonstrably false notion that the rule of law is systemically racist and must be torn down under far-Left control.

Biden concluded by making one final claim: “Empathy — empathy is the fuel of democracy, a willingness to see each other — not as enemies, neighbors. Even when we disagree, to understand what the other is going through.”

Empathy is not the fuel of democracy, and democracy is not the “soul” of the United States. Individual freedom, rather, is the “soul” of the United States. By pivoting to talk of “empathy” — rather than sympathy — Biden is attempting to wiggle away from this fundamental truth in order to achieve the results he wishes, all while using the image of 400,000 American graves as a backdrop.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

