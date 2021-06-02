https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/556566-judge-rebuffs-gov-kristi-noems-bid-for-july-4th-fireworks-at-mount

A federal judge in South Dakota on Wednesday denied a bid by the state’s Republican Gov. Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemHuman Rights Campaign plans to sue DeSantis over Florida trans athlete law 9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 Democrats kill Texas transgender athlete bill MORE to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day after her request for a permit was denied by the Biden administration.

In a 36-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange declined to enter a preliminary judgment in Noem’s favor, finding that her suit against federal officials was unlikely to ultimately prevail.

“This Court fully understands the State’s position and why this suit was brought,” wrote Lange, an Obama nominee. “But under governing law, the State is unlikely to succeed on the merits of its claims and has not met the requirements” for interim legal relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lange wrote that if the situation had been reversed, and a group was seeking to block a permit issued by the National Park Service (NPS) for such a display “this Court almost certainly would have denied a preliminary injunction to any group seeking to prohibit such a display from occurring.”

Noem, who is seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate, had asked the court to temporarily halt a decision by the Biden administration to reject the state’s request for the fireworks display.

In the administration’s rejection of the state’s request, which was first reported by The Hill, it cited health risks, including those associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and respecting tribes.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” NPS regional director Herbert Frost wrote at the time. “In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.”

“These factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site,” he added.

Last year, fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration for the first time since 2009. They had previously been canceled due to wildfire risks.

At the time of last year’s event, former President Trump Donald TrumpRNC warns it will advise presidential candidates against future debates if panel doesn’t make changes Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory National Enquirer publisher fined for breaking law with McDougal payment: WSJ MORE gave a speech, and social distancing and mask wearing were not enforced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

