The Justice Department is investigating the work of a consulting firm linked to President Biden’s son Hunter Biden for potential illegal lobbying.

In 2015, Blue Star Strategies, a Washington-D.C.-based lobbying and public affairs firm took on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings as a client while Hunter Biden served on its board, four people familiar with the investigation told Politico, Thursday.

The department is investigating whether the firm failed to comply with disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires Americans to disclose lobbying and public affairs work for foreign officials and political parties while meeting with U.S. officials or media.

The firm mentioned Hunter Biden was on their client’s board while securing meetings with the State Department. However, they did not disclose that Burisma was their client in federal lobbying databases, which could put them in legal trouble, according to the Politico report.

There’s no indication that Hunter Biden, who served on the board from 2014 until 2019, is a target of the investigation.

His high-paying work for Burisma was the subject of intense media scrutiny during the 2020 presidential campaign, largely over questions about whether he used his connection to his father who was vice president during that time.

