A new report indicates that aides to Vice President Kamala Harris may have felt “panic” after President Biden instructed Harris to focus on issues dealing with the southern border.

In late March, Biden tapped Harris to lead the administration’s effort “to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem,” the Associated Press reported at the time.

Biden announced Harris’ assignment on March 24, saying that Harris was “the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle, and the countries that can help, need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.”

“Needless to say, the work will not be easy,” said Harris. “But it is important work.”

While Harris publicly accepted the “challenge” with confidence, CNN reports that her aides appeared to have been in a “panic”:

After the announcement, Harris’ aides appeared to “panic,” according to one of the officials, out of concern that her assignment was being mischaracterized and could be politically damaging if she were linked to the border, which at the time was facing a growing number of arrivals. But another White House official pushed back on the sentiment, saying the vice president’s team wasn’t panicked.

“One of the officials said Harris appears eager for a portfolio that will allow her to achieve political victories, especially in foreign policy, an area where she is far less experienced than Biden,” CNN added.

The Daily Wire reported last week that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) challenged Harris to a debate on border issues. Roy stated, “”I’ve spent a lot of time, as you know, on the border of the United States, unlike Vice President Kamala Harris, who can’t find the border on a map apparently. And by the way, I’ve said to the vice president, since she refuses to go the border, I will debate her or the president anywhere, anytime they choose to on border issues.”

Segueing to the Biden administration, Roy continued, “They’re burying their heads in the sand. They’re endangering Texans, they’re endangering migrants. And to your point, I have spoken to dozens, probably over 100 migrants on the border next to the Rio Grande, and these are people who just want a better way of life. These are people who just want to come to America and do something good for their families, and I don’t blame them for that.”

“But you know who else is coming to our border? Iranians, terrorists. We just stopped 10 sex offenders on the border the other day. Dangerous fentanyl. Why? Because the whole border is being operated by dangerous cartels,” Roy claimed. He asserted that Democrats “pat themselves on the back for being compassionate” while cartels are making tens of millions of dollars by placing people into the sex trafficking trade.

“I understand people want to come here for a better way of life. God bless them. Let’s stand up and have a strong economy and a strong border. And then let’s go help and make sure that the Western hemisphere is growing economically, where people don’t feel like they have to leave Venezuela or El Salvador or Mexico to come here. Let’s have a strong country and lead, rather than being weak with open borders,” he concluded.

