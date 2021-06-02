http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zq-yxzOsnSk/

Actress Kate Hudson says she believes actor Matthew McConaughey has “a real chance” at becoming governor of Texas, adding that McConaughey “has nothing to hide,” other than possibly “a couple too many tequilas,” and “dancing in a bar.”

“I actually feel like he’d have a real chance,” Hudson told actor Rob Lowe during Thursday’s episode on his Literally! podcast.

The actress — who admitted this was the first time she heard of McConaughey thinking about running for governor of Texas — was responding to Lowe’s inquiry regarding whether or not she would help the actor with his campaign if he were to decide to run for office.

“I have not heard this,” Hudson initially responded. “This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics. Let’s — okay, so, would I help? I mean, I guess it depends on what kind of, you know, platform he’s running on.”

“He’s a really interesting guy,” the actress continued. “If he does want to get into politics, like — you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does. I think he’s very authentic — but the governor of Texas is a big job, I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas?”

“Wait, Rob, sorry, this is really shocking to me,” Hudson added, seemingly still caught off guard by the idea of McConaughey running for governor of Texas. “This is how out of it I am — I literally, I choose to put my phone down, you know what I mean? Like, I’m one of those people who, I don’t look at things. I turn my news ticker off. So, clearly I’ve missed this.”

At another point during the interview, Hudson said she believes McConaughey “doesn’t really have anything to hide,” other than possibly “a couple too many tequilas” and “dancing in a bar.”

“What I love about Matthew is he doesn’t really have anything to hide. I don’t think he’s ever felt like he did,” Hudson said.

“I mean, the only thing I think anyone’s gonna maybe, like — what, some like, you know, a couple too many tequilas, dancing in a bar? Like, I mean, you know, how bad can that be? No one’s more fun on a couple tequilas, it doesn’t mean he can’t run a state,” she added.

“I don’t know enough about it and I don’t know enough about the platform he’d be running on,” the actress ultimately conceded.

Last week, in shedding light on what could end up being part of his platform, McConaughey promoted universal mask wearing, expressing his belief that it does not take away an individual’s identity or freedom, and insisted that no data exists showing the practice as harmful.

Last month, the actor was mocked after sharing a photo of himself wearing a mask, alone, in the middle of nowhere.

