Matthew McConaughey has been teasing the prospect of running for governor of Texas. Though he has not committed to it yet, actress Kate Hudson, his former co-star in the rom-com “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days” and “Fool’s Gold,” says he has a “real chance” of winning.

During an appearance on Rob Lowe’s podcast, Hudson said McConaughey’s winning chances would depend on his platform.

“I have not heard this,” Hudson said upon hearing the news of McConaughey’s rumored run. “This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics. I mean, I guess it depends on what kind of, you know, platform he’s running on.”

“He’s a really interesting guy,” the actress continued, as reported by Fox News. “If he does want to get into politics, like — you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does. I think he’s very authentic — but the governor of Texas is a big job, I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas?”

Hudson said that Matthew McConaughey would not “have anything to hide.”

“What I love about Matthew is he doesn’t really have anything to hide. I don’t think he’s ever felt like he did,” Hudson said. “I mean, the only thing I think anyone’s gonna maybe, like — what, some like, you know, a couple too many tequilas, dancing in a bar? Like, I mean, you know, how bad can that be? No one’s more fun on a couple tequilas, it doesn’t mean he can’t run a state.”

Hudson did, however, concede she doesn’t know enough about his platform.

“I don’t know enough about it and I don’t know enough about the platform he’d be running on,” she said.

As Politico reported last month, the Academy Award winner has been “quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles, including a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO, to take their temperature on the race and to talk about seriously throwing his hat in the ring.”

Politico noted that Texas political strategists do not see a solid path forward for McConaughey given the business community’s overwhelming support for Governor Greg Abbott and the fact that McConaughey would then be sacrificing his position as a cultural icon to become a political figure.

As Howard Stern recently noted, the public's perception of McConaughey would change dramatically the moment he revealed his political platform and beliefs, both of which he has been relatively vague about. "Once you run for office, you actually have to give an opinion," Stern said. McConaughey has not even stated what political party banner he would run for governor under. Speaking on "The Carlos Watson Show," the actor said he would want his political legacy to be long-lasting and does not want to place a "bunch of Band-Aids" on a problem. "I'm not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I'm out," he said. "I'm interested in building something that can last, and I'm measuring what category that is. I don't know if that's politics." "I trust my core beliefs enough and my values enough to feel comfortable listening to and opposing. We try to teach our kids delayed gratification, but we don't like to think about further than tomorrow — we need immediate results," he added. "How many things do actually leaders and politicians get done in their four [years] that now become realized later on after they're in office? They never get the credit for those. You only get credit, wins, W's and L's, what you did in the bank of those years."

