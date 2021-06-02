https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-hobbs-announces-run-for-arizona-governor/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans — just like I’ve done my whole career.
Join me: https://t.co/LM2sCDVynA pic.twitter.com/5y3QtFvYAk
— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) June 2, 2021
Arizona’s most annoying Democrat is running for Governor.
From last night:
MAGA news anchor Kari Lake is running for governor of Arizona…
Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state, who gained prominence for defending the state’s electoral system in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, is running for governor. https://t.co/opW30K9vCo
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2021
Breaking: Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced that she’s running for governor.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2021