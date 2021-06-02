https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-hobbs-announces-run-for-arizona-governor/

Posted by Kane on June 2, 2021 1:12 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Arizona’s most annoying Democrat is running for Governor.

From last night:

MAGA news anchor Kari Lake is running for governor of Arizona…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...