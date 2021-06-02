https://www.dailywire.com/news/kennedy-on-wuhan-lab-fauci-shouldve-told-media-to-stick-it-up-their-fact-checker-no-smoking-bat-found

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Fox News interview on Tuesday night, saying he should have told the press to “stick it up their fact checker” when asked questions about the origins of the pandemic.

“The evidence has finally caught up with the Chinese Communist Party, with Dr. Fauci, and with the other permanent Washington types, who for over a year have said that the idea that the coronavirus came from China lab leak was a conspiracy theory, and then anybody believed that was circus free crazy,” Kennedy said. “Well, it wasn’t a conspiracy theory. And people aren’t circus freak crazy. It was a reasonable question to ask from day one. Suspicious facts have existed from day one, if people cared to look pointing to that possibility.”

“The Chinese Communist Party and Dr. Fauci, and I’m going to be blunt here, have said for over a year look, ‘nothing to see here, the coronavirus came from an animal,’” Kennedy continued. “Except after a year, no one’s been able to prove that and as the Economist Magazine put it this week, no one has found anything close to a smoking bat.”

“Not to put too fine a point on it, but a year ago this month in May of 2020, my friend Dr. Fauci gave a number of interviews and in them he dismissed the lab leak theory. Now I want to be fair to him. I know the press was all over him and he did it under pressure from the press,” he added. “But Dr. Fauci should have told the press to stick it up their fact checker that I’m going to follow the science and he didn’t.”

