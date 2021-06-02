https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/kicked-the-pr-up-to-11-cnns-spin-on-the-fauci-emails-overheats-propaganda-detectors-everywhere/

Emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci that were obtained via FOIA request show that the epidemiologist at the forefront during the Covid-19 outbreak may well have suspected the virus originated from a lab in China (in spite of what the public was being told). Additionally, Fauci’s mask flip-flop is also documented in the emails.

Add it all up, and the “science” and media fact-checks in the past year-plus have been a giant pile of inaccuracies, if not flat-out disinformation intended at least in part to make the mean tweets president look bad.

Given all that, here’s how CNN is framing the Fauci emails story:

“Rare source of frank honesty”? Please…

THIS. Is CNN.

At least they’re totally predictable.

Nobody gaslights on behalf of the Democrats quite like CNN.

