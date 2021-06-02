https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/kicked-the-pr-up-to-11-cnns-spin-on-the-fauci-emails-overheats-propaganda-detectors-everywhere/
Emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci that were obtained via FOIA request show that the epidemiologist at the forefront during the Covid-19 outbreak may well have suspected the virus originated from a lab in China (in spite of what the public was being told). Additionally, Fauci’s mask flip-flop is also documented in the emails.
Add it all up, and the “science” and media fact-checks in the past year-plus have been a giant pile of inaccuracies, if not flat-out disinformation intended at least in part to make the mean tweets president look bad.
Given all that, here’s how CNN is framing the Fauci emails story:
Thousands of emails from and to Dr. Fauci reveal the weight that came with his role as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration’s Covid-19 task force https://t.co/vCKrWJFOc0
— CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2021
“Rare source of frank honesty”? Please…
Here’s an email that shows Fauci knew, worried, then lied about what he publicly called a baseless conspiracy theory. But do go on about how he’s a truthful beacon of light. https://t.co/LMaJkmHutX pic.twitter.com/sGR4WFPLV5
— Razor (@hale_razor) June 2, 2021
— Meni (@vipstrippers) June 2, 2021
TRANSLATION: Fauci’s emails leaked showing a pattern of disinformation, and outright lies, but since we’ve positioned Fauci as our lord and savior, we’re gonna say “he was under pressure” https://t.co/ODVtn7mAsU
— Magical Trevor (@magical_trevor) June 2, 2021
Frank honesty?
The #Fauci emails show only infected people need masks, that recovered people are immune from reinfection and that he covered up his relationship with gain of function studies using journals and #SnakeNews like @CNN. https://t.co/hVkDKz5m0T
— Gramma 🍪🍪🥛 (@gramma_smith) June 2, 2021
THIS. Is CNN.
Whoever had “Media blames Trump” for Fauci email scandal, come down and collect your prize https://t.co/DVfIty65rc
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 2, 2021
At least they’re totally predictable.
NARRATOR: The emails actually reveal that he was lying to the American public.
CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/TZydhA1qAS
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021
They kicked the PR up to 11, huh https://t.co/j0jXBA6lp2
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 2, 2021
CNN coming in late with the damage-control.
“Nothing to see here folks, but also just in case there is, here’s how you should feel about it” https://t.co/iESdoMjKe1
— Elizabeth 🌹 (@FeatInk) June 2, 2021
not even decent propaganda it’s so absurd
— Highbrow Haze (@HighbrowHaze) June 2, 2021
Peach State Pravda at it again.
— Awkward Fuzzball (@awkwardfuzzball) June 2, 2021
CNN is a state propaganda machine. https://t.co/KilqxrpR2r
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2021
Framing Fauci as the hero? pic.twitter.com/HJPabBZC92
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 2, 2021
Nobody gaslights on behalf of the Democrats quite like CNN.
***
Related:
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to the #FauciEmails dump exactly the way he should
Ben Shapiro uses 4 tweets to explain just how bad the #FauciEmails really are