Emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci that were obtained via FOIA request show that the epidemiologist at the forefront during the Covid-19 outbreak may well have suspected the virus originated from a lab in China (in spite of what the public was being told). Additionally, Fauci’s mask flip-flop is also documented in the emails.

Add it all up, and the “science” and media fact-checks in the past year-plus have been a giant pile of inaccuracies, if not flat-out disinformation intended at least in part to make the mean tweets president look bad.

Given all that, here’s how CNN is framing the Fauci emails story:

Thousands of emails from and to Dr. Fauci reveal the weight that came with his role as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration’s Covid-19 task force https://t.co/vCKrWJFOc0 — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2021

“Rare source of frank honesty”? Please…

Here’s an email that shows Fauci knew, worried, then lied about what he publicly called a baseless conspiracy theory. But do go on about how he’s a truthful beacon of light. https://t.co/LMaJkmHutX pic.twitter.com/sGR4WFPLV5 — Razor (@hale_razor) June 2, 2021

TRANSLATION: Fauci’s emails leaked showing a pattern of disinformation, and outright lies, but since we’ve positioned Fauci as our lord and savior, we’re gonna say “he was under pressure” https://t.co/ODVtn7mAsU — Magical Trevor (@magical_trevor) June 2, 2021

Frank honesty? The #Fauci emails show only infected people need masks, that recovered people are immune from reinfection and that he covered up his relationship with gain of function studies using journals and #SnakeNews like @CNN. https://t.co/hVkDKz5m0T — Gramma 🍪🍪🥛 (@gramma_smith) June 2, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

Whoever had “Media blames Trump” for Fauci email scandal, come down and collect your prize https://t.co/DVfIty65rc — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 2, 2021

At least they’re totally predictable.

NARRATOR: The emails actually reveal that he was lying to the American public. CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/TZydhA1qAS — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

They kicked the PR up to 11, huh https://t.co/j0jXBA6lp2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 2, 2021

CNN coming in late with the damage-control.

“Nothing to see here folks, but also just in case there is, here’s how you should feel about it” https://t.co/iESdoMjKe1 — Elizabeth 🌹 (@FeatInk) June 2, 2021

not even decent propaganda it’s so absurd — Highbrow Haze (@HighbrowHaze) June 2, 2021

Peach State Pravda at it again. — Awkward Fuzzball (@awkwardfuzzball) June 2, 2021

CNN is a state propaganda machine. https://t.co/KilqxrpR2r — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2021

Framing Fauci as the hero? pic.twitter.com/HJPabBZC92 — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 2, 2021

Nobody gaslights on behalf of the Democrats quite like CNN.

