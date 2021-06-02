https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lauren-boebert-bidens-impeachable-offense/
“He should absolutely be impeached for what’s taking place, this is an impeachable offense” says U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert on President Biden’s handling of the border crisis while visiting the border wall in South Texas earlier today pic.twitter.com/UvBszCu9qL
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 2, 2021
Lauren Boebert visits the border and doesn’t find Kamala.
I saw a lot of people on the border yesterday but Kamala Harris was nowhere in sight.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 2, 2021