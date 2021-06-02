https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/famous-attorney-f-lee-bailey-has-died-87-years-old?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The legendary attorney F. Lee Bailey passed away on Thursday at the age of 87.

His eldest son told TMZ that his father’s passing was not connected to coronavirus and that the family is attributing the death to old age.

Bailey was part of the “dream team” that defended O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted on charges that he murdered his wife, Nicole. Simpson posted a video after the lawyer’s passing, saying: “F. Lee Bailey, maybe the best lawyer of our time, of his generation, but a great guy. God bless his family. God bless you Lee, you’ll be missed by me.”

