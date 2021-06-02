https://thepoliticalinsider.com/lindsey-graham-warns-that-people-who-are-trying-to-destroy-the-state-of-israel-would-kill-you-if-they-could/

On Tuesday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on “Fox & Friends” virtually from Israel to talk about the perpetually transitioning government in Israel and the Israel-Palestine situation.

Graham Discusses Israel

During this appearance, Graham talked about the relationship that already exists between the U.S. and Israel relationship, warning that those militant anti-Israel Palestinians would kill Americans “if they could.”

“I don’t know how to describe this,” Graham said. “It’s organized chaos. You need 61 — you need 61 votes in Knesset to rule the country. They’re about two votes away. It looks like Lapid and Bennett may form a coalition to get to 61 with the help of the Arabs. You know, Israel’s a vibrant democracy. You have Arabs in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. You have an Arab on the Israeli Supreme Court.”

Related: Lindsey Graham Claims Trump Has ‘Some Damage To Repair’ If He Wants To Run In 2024

“So they play politics really hard over here,” he added. “Never count B.B. out. But my message is, as much as I love and admire B.B. [Netanyahu], the relationship is well-founded. Our common values and our shared interests survive changes in government. So, you may have this time next week a completely new government. How long it lasts, I don’t know.”

Graham Doubles Down

“But I do know this,” Graham continued. “The relationship between the United States and Israel is the best we have on the planet in terms of our national security, and I hope every American watching and listening to ‘Fox & Friends’ understand that the people who are trying to destroy the state of Israel would kill you if they could.”

“And the Iron Dome, this launcher behind me, saves thousands of Israeli lives and, quite frankly, Palestinian lives,” he concluded. “It is one of the most marvelous technologies in the history of warfare.”

Related: Lindsey Graham Warns Anti-Trump Republicans They’re Going To Wind Up ‘Getting Erased’

Watch the latest video at &amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&amp;amp;gt;foxnews.com&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

This comes days after Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu met with Graham, calling him a “tremendous friend and tremendous ally,” adding that, “No one has done more for Israel than you.”

PM Netanyahu met w/ Senator @LindseyGrahamSC & said: “No one has done more for Israel than you. You’re a stalwart champion of our alliance. Thank you for everything you’ve been doing over the years for our security, on Iran. You’ve been a tremendous friend & a tremendous ally.” pic.twitter.com/n0TeWhEGmH — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) May 31, 2021

Graham has promised to support Israel in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The worst possible outcome for the world is to allow the Iranian regime to acquire nuclear capability,” he said during their meeting.

This piece was written by James Samson on June 1, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Navy SEAL Defines Memorial Day

Obama Reveals What He Wants To Instill In His Daughters Amidst A Divided Nation

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claims Republicans Are ‘Willing To Abandon Our System Of Government’ To Put Trump In Power

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

