It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system in Florida with #SomethingNew. That’s why I’m running for Governor.

Join us at https://t.co/pSDjoC7HWW. pic.twitter.com/Vzb1MnBuSB — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 1, 2021

The Republican Governors Association issued a statement that said “no one is shocked” by her decision.

“Fried has a long slog ahead of her. Despite her desperate attempts to stake a claim and clear the field earlier this year, Fried now has to convince Florida Democrats she’s worthy of their support, all while dodging questions about her personal and financial ties to industries she regulates. Grab your popcorn, because this one is going to be fun to watch.”

The Republican Party of Florida labeled Fried a “lockdown lobbyist” who “tried to close Florida schools and attempted to overturn Governor DeSantis’ executive order to get our kids back in the classroom.”

