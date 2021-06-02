https://noqreport.com/2021/06/02/louisiana-lawmakers-send-constitutional-carry-to-governors-desk/

AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte Louisiana lawmakers passed constitutional carry legislation on June 1, 2021, and it will now go to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

The NRA tweeted: 🇺🇸NRA BREAKING NEWS: Louisiana Legislature PASSES Constitutional Carry – Headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Desk #lalege #lagov The Louisiana Illuminator reported the legislation, Senate Bill 118, was sponsored by state Sen. Jay Morris (R-Monroe). It passed by a margin of 27-9.

The Associated Press explained that state Sen. Regina Barrow (D-Baton Rouge) voiced opposition to Morris’s bill in April, claiming concealed carriers ought to get licenses just like drivers of cars.

Morris responded to Barrow by saying, “It’s the difference between privilege and a right. The right to drive isn’t in the constitution, but the right to keep and bear arms is.”

On April 23, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Gov. Edwards pledged to veto constitutional carry legislation, should it reach his desk.

Twenty states already have constitutional carry. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Note: Tennessee’s end to permit requirement goes into effect July 1, 2021.) AWR Hawkins is […]

