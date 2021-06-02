http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B4Iq--1om_E/

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sounded off on COVID-19’s origins, which increasing evidence is pointing to a lab in Wuhan, China.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump floated the theory the virus came from the lab, but members of the left immediately shot him down.

With more people, including opponents of Trump, admitting Trump’s theory is “plausible,” Meadows said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that there is now a “cover-up” to keep from having to hold China accountable for the outbreak.

“Really, what we are is in a Biden cover-up mode because they aren’t going to hold China accountable,” Meadows emphasized. “Martha, Bill, when you are covering this topic, you are one of the few people willing to do it. Mainstream media and other outlets now are starting to say that it is plausible, but, you know, the headlines almost a year ago when the president was talking about this, the Washington Post came out and said, oh, it was debunked. Now, they are having to change that.”

He continued, “I can tell you there is always a rush between some in the media to assume that the president was not right. And I can tell you President Trump was right when he said that people were spying on his campaign. They said that was not true. He was right when he says we weren’t literally looking at paying ransom — Russians were paying ransom in terms of the whole Russia hoax there, and he is right again that we need to investigate it, but yet we have an international group that’s saying we aren’t going to look any further. It doesn’t come as a surprise, and Joe Biden is not going to hold China accountable, sadly.”

