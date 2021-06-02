https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/meghan-mccain-catches-heat-from-haters-for-her-full-throated-condemnation-of-antisemitism-as-the-last-passable-form-of-bigotry-in-america-video/

Tuesday evening, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reported some interesting news about Google’s head of diversity strategy, Kamau Bobb:

More from the Free Beacon:

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” he wrote in a Nov. 30, 2007, post on his personal blog, where he was still actively publishing as recently as April 2021. “Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” The blog features commentary from Bobb on a wide range of issues, including racial equality, U.S. politics, and education policy.

The post is likely to cast a new light on Google’s diversity strategy in the wake of demands from a group of employees that the company cancel its business contracts in Israel and publicly condemn Israel’s military defense operations in Gaza. While Google has been a vocal supporter of diversity initiatives—the company released a statement about its “commitments to racial equity” in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests last year—it has not commented on the recent spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

“If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented,” he wrote. “I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired.”

Yikes, Google.

Anyway, Goodman’s scoop attracted the attention of “The View” this morning:

The story prompted some righteous indignation from “View” cohost Meghan McCain:

And that prompted some decidedly un-righteous indignation from tweeters whose kneejerk dislike for McCain blinds them to her actual message:

It’s all about her, which is why she’s talking about antisemitism?

Except, contra Vox’s apparent confusion, it’s not white supremacist neo-Nazi skinheads beating up Jews in the streets of New York and Los Angeles.

Clearly Meghan McCain’s critics are very serious people.

Except McCain isn’t speaking for you or your family. She’s speaking for herself. She’s speaking as someone who refuses to just sit back and watch antisemitism rear its ugly head without putting up a fight against it.

And good on McCain for being willing to navigate the extraordinary stupid in the name of justice for Jews.

