Tuesday evening, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reported some interesting news about Google’s head of diversity strategy, Kamau Bobb:

.@Google’s head of diversity strategy said in a 2007 blog post that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war” and an “insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” Via @alanagoodman https://t.co/nMYkpS0yHm — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 1, 2021

More from the Free Beacon:

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” he wrote in a Nov. 30, 2007, post on his personal blog, where he was still actively publishing as recently as April 2021. “Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” The blog features commentary from Bobb on a wide range of issues, including racial equality, U.S. politics, and education policy. … The post is likely to cast a new light on Google’s diversity strategy in the wake of demands from a group of employees that the company cancel its business contracts in Israel and publicly condemn Israel’s military defense operations in Gaza. While Google has been a vocal supporter of diversity initiatives—the company released a statement about its “commitments to racial equity” in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests last year—it has not commented on the recent spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes. … “If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented,” he wrote. “I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired.”

Yikes, Google.

Anyway, Goodman’s scoop attracted the attention of “The View” this morning:

.@WhoopiGoldberg gave the Free Beacon a shoutout for breaking the story on a @Google diversity head’s anti-Semitic remarks. Via Washington Free Beacon Staffhttps://t.co/s9c4LqSJkt pic.twitter.com/oMQdnMeKVT — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 2, 2021

The story prompted some righteous indignation from “View” cohost Meghan McCain:

.@MeghanMcCain: “I am just quite frankly exhausted with having the conversation over and over again about why anti-Semitism is the last passable form of bigotry in the United States of America.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Rqg6V4asT — The View (@TheView) June 2, 2021

And that prompted some decidedly un-righteous indignation from tweeters whose kneejerk dislike for McCain blinds them to her actual message:

Stfu — Amy Ofenbeck (@Bulbous8311970) June 2, 2021

#firemeghanmccain. For the love of God! — Rosa Rodriguez (@Rer99Rosa) June 2, 2021

She’s exhausted????? Give me strength. — Gayle Peltier (@GaylePeltier) June 2, 2021

I am just quite frankly exhausted with having @MeghanMcCain on TV. — Deadline Democracy (@2020_democracy) June 2, 2021

We’re all quite frankly exhausted by you @MeghanMcCain — VeezVillage (@VeezVillage) June 2, 2021

Well we are quite frankly exhausted with you also. I would love to tune in to @TheView and not hear you. — Mary Elizabeth Jackson (@MaryEli51240172) June 2, 2021

I am quite frankly exhausted with @MeghanMcCain. — Linda Schoenberg (@LindaSchoenberg) June 2, 2021

@TheView I am frankly exhausted having to hear @MeghanMcCain every day. Thank god I record the show and can just fast forward through her segments. I seriously don’t care what that woman has to say. It’s all about her. — Impatientmiss Words Matter (@impatientmiss) June 2, 2021

It’s all about her, which is why she’s talking about antisemitism?

Why are so hard on these Very Fine People, Meghan? They’re your party.https://t.co/JgxVXYJpAp — Hopeoverfear2 (@Hopeoverfear2) June 2, 2021

Except, contra Vox’s apparent confusion, it’s not white supremacist neo-Nazi skinheads beating up Jews in the streets of New York and Los Angeles.

Meghan McCain talking about bigotry is extremely RICH ! Do some self reflection … — Rajaa Fadel (@RajaaFadel) June 2, 2021

Why is she married to a white supremacist then — T I M • B I T I C I (@TIM_BITICI) June 2, 2021

Isn’t she married to a white nationalist? — 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕆𝕣𝕕 (@TheRealKyleOrd) June 2, 2021

She’s married to a white supremacist — panini for progress 🌹🌹 (@panininef) June 2, 2021

that’s her white supremacy talking most JEWISH people are white so she’s pushing bigotry against white people don’t be fooled judism and being jewish are a religion but she’s not concerned about muslims who practice islam being targeted — patricia pahr (@ppahr) June 2, 2021

Clearly Meghan McCain’s critics are very serious people.

As a Jewish woman, I am quite frankly exhausted with Meghan McCain feeling confident in speaking for me and my family. — Sassy Squirrel for Biden 🐿 🛹🥁 (@Squirrel_Lee99) June 2, 2021

Exactly — lis (@9liberal) June 2, 2021

Except McCain isn’t speaking for you or your family. She’s speaking for herself. She’s speaking as someone who refuses to just sit back and watch antisemitism rear its ugly head without putting up a fight against it.

Once again, total demonic far-left lunatics in the comments attacking Meghan McCain for literally anything. But nothing seems to tick them off more than condemning anti-Semitism. We live in extraordinarily stupid times. https://t.co/ATvETeG6zs — Mitchell (@Mitchel13290681) June 2, 2021

And good on McCain for being willing to navigate the extraordinary stupid in the name of justice for Jews.

She’s right about the creeping acceptance of antisemitism in American culture. It must stop. Now. https://t.co/RbcZZwtSXw — Areyouserious? (@angelaDbush) June 2, 2021

Thank you for caring Meghan, the last few weeks have been a real eye opener and not in a good way! — Nicole Elyse Paikoff (@NYCrealestguru) June 2, 2021

Thank you for your defense of support of the Jewish people. Your words ring so very true. It is very disturbing that anti-Semitism is ignored in such an egregious way! — Cindy Braun (@CindyKBraun) June 2, 2021

We don’t agree on much, politically speaking, but I very much appreciated your comments about antisemitism. Thank you! — Sharon Black (@sdblack1755) June 2, 2021

@MeghanMcCain thank you, from the bottom of my Jewish heart. You are tough, brave, full of conviction, and beautiful!! A righteous gentile. https://t.co/R8aoYPg5nS — Jen Love (@jenlovepeace) June 2, 2021

