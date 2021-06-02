https://rumble.com/vhwoij-breaking-excluisve-mike-lindell-announces-dominion-lawsuit-says-biden-will-.html

In an exclusive interview with Stew Peters, Mike Lindell broke news about a lawsuit he is personally filing against Dominion and Smartmatic.

Lindell, the inventor and CEO at MyPillow also vehemently disagreed with Roger Stone, who said Trump could not return to office if the 2020 election was proven to be fraudulent. Lindell said there are many pathways for Trump to return, and said that during a recent personal conversation, President Trump said we cannot wait until 2022 or 2024, but that we need to act right now.

Lindell continued to highlight corruption by calling out Governors Doug Ducey and Brian Kemp saying that they’re involved with the theft of the presidency.

Lindell also talked about the upcoming rally in New Richmond, WI, where President Donald J. Trump is scheduled for a LIVE appearance via video on the venue’s JumboTron.

