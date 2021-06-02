https://www.theepochtimes.com/moderna-applies-for-full-biologics-license-approval-of-its-covid-19-vaccine_3840982.html

Moderna on Tuesday applied for a so-called “biologics license” for its COVID-19 vaccine, a step up from its current emergency use authorization that would open the shot to interstate commerce and allow the drugmaker to market it directly to consumers.

The company’s mRNA vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December, under a mechanism that facilitates the availability and use of medical countermeasures during public health emergencies.

Moderna’s vaccine received a nod for emergency use in people aged 18 and older amid the pandemic on the basis of safety data from a large clinical trial that involved around 30,000 people. The trial showed a 94.1 percent reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the people who received the vaccine, compared to people who received dummy injections.

Moderna said it would continue to submit trial data “on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a Priority Review,” an accelerated process that could cut the 10-month standard review down to six months.

“We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our Phase 3 study and complete the rolling submission.”

To date, over 55 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with Moderna’s two-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with a total of just over 125 million doses administered.

Approval of a biologics license will allow Moderna to keep its vaccine on the market once the public health emergency is over and will let the company advertise the product to the public, which is not permitted under emergency use. [remove]

Moderna is the second company to seek a biologics license for its COVID-19 vaccine, with Pfizer and partner BioNTech announcing on May 7 that they had initiated the process and were similarly seeking to fast track full approval under a priority review.

“We are proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made since December in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans, in collaboration with the U.S. government,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, in a statement. “We look forward to working with the FDA to complete this rolling submission and support their review, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval of the vaccine in the coming months.”

Also on Tuesday, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that it has started a clinical trial of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 receiving vaccine booster shots to inform public policy decisions around booster shot safety, scheduling, and efficacy.

The study will determine the safety and immunogenicity of mixed booster regimens against COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, and emerging variants.

The three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States so far are the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and the Pfizer-BioNTech.

“Although the vaccines currently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we need to prepare for the possibility of needing booster shots to counter waning immunity and to keep pace with an evolving virus,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a statement.

“The results of this trial are intended to inform public health policy decisions on the potential use of mixed vaccine schedules should booster doses be indicated,” he added.

The NIH said initial trial results are expected in late summer this year.

Isabel Van Brugen and Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

