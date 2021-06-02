http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jHAiuHN2wIk/

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski butted heads Wednesday on the topics of gun and police reform.

Former Obama economic adviser Steve Rattner posed the question of why murder rates are “suddenly going up now” across the United States.

Scarborough said he could answer the question, but it would make people “really mad.”

“You know, people don’t want to know the answer,” Scarborough stated. “They don’t want to know the answer why those crimes are going up.”

He added, “I give them the answer — they get really mad. So, we just won’t give it. You know why. You know why. We won’t answer it, though.”

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton asked Scarborough to give the answer.

Scarborough started to argue that police officers “are back on their heels now,” but Brzezinski interrupted by saying, “Oh, come on.”

“See what I said? Nobody wants to hear this,” Scarborough replied. “I didn’t want to say it.”

“I do want to hear it in context,” Brzezinski shot back.

“You’re not letting me say it,” Scarborough responded.

After further discussion, Brzezinski advised, “All I’m saying is it’s a really big conversation. And if we don’t go to break, we’re going to need a marriage counselor in the morning.”

“Mika, you were triggered,” Scarborough said as the segment came to a close.

