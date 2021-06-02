https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/mueller-help-teach-class-about-russia-probe-uva-law-school?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will teach a class at the University of Virginia law school about the roughly two-year-long, $32 million Trump-Russia collusion probe.

The “Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel,” will be taught by Mueller and three former federal prosecutors, James Quarles, Andrew Goldstein, and Aaron Zebley, the school announced Wednesday.

The class will go through the Russia investigation – from its beginning in 2017 with the hiring of Mueller as a Justice Department special counsel to its conclusion in 2019 with Mueller and his team concluding Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election but no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The class will be held in the fall, consisting of six in-person classes. Mueller is set to teach at least one of the classes. The majority of the courses will be taught by the other three prosecutors and special guests.

“I was fortunate to attend UVA Law School after the Marine Corps, and I’m fortunate to be returning there now,” Mueller said in the school’s statement. “I look forward to engaging with the students this fall.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

