Erie, Pennsylvania – Multiple violent brawls broke out at Waldameer Amusement Park on Memorial Day.

According to Millcreek police, at least 6 different fights broke out during a 3 hour period on Monday.

Waldameer owner Paul Nelson told Erie News Now that he’s disappointed about the fights because he doesn’t run his park that way.

“Grow up. Be part of the community think of others. I don’t run my park that way,” said Paul Nelson, adding that he will be pressing charges on the suspects.

Only two people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

