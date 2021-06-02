https://hannity.com/media-room/must-see-father-and-daughter-reject-critical-race-theory-you-can-make-friends-no-matter-what-color/

An incredible video went viral on social media this week showing a proud father and daughter rejecting Critical Race Theory in public education; saying he teaches his children to treat people “based on who they are” and not skin color.

“Daddy teaches that you can be anything in this world that you want to be,” said the father. “It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, yellow. We treat people based on who they are!”

“All that matters is if they’re nice and smart,” adds the daughter.

“This is how children think. Critical Race Theory wants to end that. Not with my children, it’s not going to happen,” he adds. “You can make friends, no matter what color they are. We need to stop CRT, point blank.”

“We pray for people that are hurt,” says the girl.

One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you’ll ever see. 👏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXOfheV0kJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2021

Watch the incredible video above.

