https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/new-report-by-axios-exposes-the-total-and-complete-hypocrisy-of-senate-dems-and-dark-money/

Remember a few months ago when Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was on that tear against GOP dark money groups that he accused of funding voter suppression?

Yeah, about that. . .

Via Axios, “A dark-money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pay for deceptive ads aimed at depressing Republican general election turnout in 2018”:

A dark-money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pay for deceptive ads aimed at depressing Republican general election turnout in 2018, newly released records show. https://t.co/xEb6RP3oNH — Axios (@axios) June 2, 2021

They have the tax returns, too:

Tax returns reveal “dark money” group bankrolling deceptive digital ads & mailers aimed at depressing Republican voter turnout in a 2018 general election got most of its cash—$2.7M of its $4M—from Senate Democrats’ 501(c)(4) nonprofit, Majority Forward https://t.co/y2qizKyoYP pic.twitter.com/bAFvIEKO31 — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) June 2, 2021

Mind you, this group was funded to attack GOP Senate candidates “from the right to depress GOP turnout”:

Majority Forward, a Dem nonprofit aligned with Schumer, funded ads through another nonprofit in 2018 attacking GOP Senate candidates from the right to depress GOP turnout via @lachlanhttps://t.co/mNrtYjhx9N — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) June 2, 2021

Over to you, Sen. Whitehouse:

I could’ve sworn I’ve heard Democrats say how bad dark money groups were. Did I mishear you, @SenWhitehouse? https://t.co/7qgigiE02s — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 2, 2021

We’re waiting:

Wow you gonna weigh in on this @SenWhitehouse or are you the biggest hypocrite in politics?? https://t.co/u32VrFVdBa — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 2, 2021

This IS what he was worried about happening, right?

I’m sure Sheldon Whitehouse will be holding hearings any day now. https://t.co/vEmyg4GwKF — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) June 2, 2021

Now, imagine for a second this was Republicans and how the media would cover it:

Imagine my surprise. All is fair in war, but again, the bias…this story would have been out before the 2018 election if it was a Republican group. https://t.co/6TmO6SbCfc — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 2, 2021

And then imagine the reaction from Dems:

I wonder what the reaction on this website would be if this story was about a MITCH McCONNELL-linked group funneling dark money into deceptive Facebook ads aimed at depressing Democratic voter turnout. 🤔 https://t.co/sKwzDUfzIO — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 2, 2021

What total and complete hypocrites they are.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

