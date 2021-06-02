https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/new-report-by-axios-exposes-the-total-and-complete-hypocrisy-of-senate-dems-and-dark-money/

Remember a few months ago when Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was on that tear against GOP dark money groups that he accused of funding voter suppression?

Yeah, about that. . .

Via Axios, “A dark-money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pay for deceptive ads aimed at depressing Republican general election turnout in 2018”:

They have the tax returns, too:

Mind you, this group was funded to attack GOP Senate candidates “from the right to depress GOP turnout”:

Over to you, Sen. Whitehouse:

We’re waiting:

This IS what he was worried about happening, right?

Now, imagine for a second this was Republicans and how the media would cover it:

And then imagine the reaction from Dems:

What total and complete hypocrites they are.

