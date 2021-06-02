https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/new-report-by-axios-exposes-the-total-and-complete-hypocrisy-of-senate-dems-and-dark-money/
Remember a few months ago when Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was on that tear against GOP dark money groups that he accused of funding voter suppression?
Sen. Whitehouse is pulling back the curtain on dark money behind judges, and now, voter suppression. @SenWhitehouse @Lawrence #VoterSuppression #darkmoney #judges #MitchMcConnell #TheLastWord https://t.co/VSMeI1XE4S
— Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) March 13, 2021
Yeah, about that. . .
Via Axios, “A dark-money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pay for deceptive ads aimed at depressing Republican general election turnout in 2018”:
A dark-money group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer helped pay for deceptive ads aimed at depressing Republican general election turnout in 2018, newly released records show. https://t.co/xEb6RP3oNH
— Axios (@axios) June 2, 2021
They have the tax returns, too:
Tax returns reveal “dark money” group bankrolling deceptive digital ads & mailers aimed at depressing Republican voter turnout in a 2018 general election got most of its cash—$2.7M of its $4M—from Senate Democrats’ 501(c)(4) nonprofit, Majority Forward https://t.co/y2qizKyoYP pic.twitter.com/bAFvIEKO31
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) June 2, 2021
Mind you, this group was funded to attack GOP Senate candidates “from the right to depress GOP turnout”:
Majority Forward, a Dem nonprofit aligned with Schumer, funded ads through another nonprofit in 2018 attacking GOP Senate candidates from the right to depress GOP turnout
via @lachlanhttps://t.co/mNrtYjhx9N
— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) June 2, 2021
Over to you, Sen. Whitehouse:
I could’ve sworn I’ve heard Democrats say how bad dark money groups were. Did I mishear you, @SenWhitehouse? https://t.co/7qgigiE02s
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 2, 2021
We’re waiting:
Wow you gonna weigh in on this @SenWhitehouse or are you the biggest hypocrite in politics?? https://t.co/u32VrFVdBa
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 2, 2021
This IS what he was worried about happening, right?
I’m sure Sheldon Whitehouse will be holding hearings any day now. https://t.co/vEmyg4GwKF
— Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) June 2, 2021
Now, imagine for a second this was Republicans and how the media would cover it:
Imagine my surprise.
All is fair in war, but again, the bias…this story would have been out before the 2018 election if it was a Republican group. https://t.co/6TmO6SbCfc
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 2, 2021
And then imagine the reaction from Dems:
I wonder what the reaction on this website would be if this story was about a MITCH McCONNELL-linked group funneling dark money into deceptive Facebook ads aimed at depressing Democratic voter turnout. 🤔 https://t.co/sKwzDUfzIO
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 2, 2021
What total and complete hypocrites they are.
