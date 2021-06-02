https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/nih-director-begs-martha-maccallum-to-please-move-on-from-questions-about-the-origin-of-covid-19/

This is an interesting little clip. Fox News’s Martha MacCallum had on as a guest NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins and, seeing as it’s now become a hot topic, she had some questions about the origin of COVID-19. Watch Collins have a little fit and beg MacCallum to please move on to ways to save lives … people are still dying, after all.

Why do you think he wanted to move on so badly?

Most in the comments are praising Collins for putting MacCallum in her place, but we’re not. We think it’s worth a few seconds to clear up what the media has been calling a debunked conspiracy theory for more than a year.

Everyone else in the comments would be better sticking with BuzzFeed or CNN, who are using the release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails to prove what a super guy he is.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...