This is an interesting little clip. Fox News’s Martha MacCallum had on as a guest NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins and, seeing as it’s now become a hot topic, she had some questions about the origin of COVID-19. Watch Collins have a little fit and beg MacCallum to please move on to ways to save lives … people are still dying, after all.

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asks NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins several questions about the origins of COVID. Eventually he says: “Please, could we have a bit more of the focus on how we’re going to save lives?” pic.twitter.com/MrpDccFvay — The Recount (@therecount) June 2, 2021

Why do you think he wanted to move on so badly?

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum questioned NIH director Francis Collins over an email exchange in which officials called references to a lab leak part of a “conspiracy theory.” pic.twitter.com/LcfOrcS5NC — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 2, 2021

“extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence,” collins says here. is the lab-leak theory any more extraordinary than the zoonotic one? https://t.co/E5eaKvWPUg — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 2, 2021

Most in the comments are praising Collins for putting MacCallum in her place, but we’re not. We think it’s worth a few seconds to clear up what the media has been calling a debunked conspiracy theory for more than a year.

That’s a serious deflection — Ping Pong Seemillers (@see081480) June 2, 2021

I don’t believe this man. — vote2022 (@Bucs06) June 2, 2021

“Let’s not talk about how we inadvertently funded the pandemic with taxpayer dollars…” — FudgeTosser (@FudgeTosser) June 2, 2021

Everyone else in the comments would be better sticking with BuzzFeed or CNN, who are using the release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails to prove what a super guy he is.

