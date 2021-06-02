https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/proof-aliens-lead-new-religions-24235493

Barack Obama has waded into the conversation about alien life – and has predicted that if evidence of aliens emerges, it will lead to sweeping changes around our planet.

The former US President said that proof of aliens would likely result in the emergence of new religions, and there would be calls for huge sums of money to be spent on weapons systems so we can defend ourselves from possible attack.

But he said the existence of aliens wouldn’t change his own perspective on life.

President Obama was speaking on a New York Times podcast just days after it emerged that UFOs had been regularly spotted by US military personnel.







(Image: Getty Images)



He was asked what he thought would happen if we could prove there were aliens probing the Earth but we were unable to make contact with them or interact with them.

“It’s interesting.” he said.

“It wouldn’t change my politics at all. Because my entire politics is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space.

“But no doubt there would be immediate arguments about like, well, we need to spend a lot more money on weapons systems to defend ourselves. New religions would pop up.







(Image: Getty Images)



“And who knows what kind of arguments we get into. We’re good at manufacturing arguments for each other.”

CBS News recently broadcast an exposé in which it detailed cases of unidentified flying objects spotted by military personnel.

The programme included interviews with former US Navy pilots who confirmed that they had witnessed the UFOs.

And in a move that highlights how the phenomenon of UFOs is moving from the realms of science fiction into the mainstream, the US Department of Defence is expected to release a report soon addressing the issue.







(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)



The topic has even been raised during the formal White House briefing sessions, with Joe Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki telling reporters that the country’s top spooks were working on the report.

Psaki said: “Our team at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is, of course, actively working on that report.

“And we take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft identified or unidentified very seriously and investigate each one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

