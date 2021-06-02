https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/third-term-obama-says-joe-biden-finishing-job-former-staff/

Have you felt like you’re living through Obama’s third term as president? There may be some truth to that.

During a recent interview, Obama said that Joe is working with his former staff to ‘finish’ the job.

Doesn’t that sound like Biden is carrying on Obama’s vision?

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG! OAN Reporter Christina Bobb Reports Pennsylvania Sent Delegation to AZ Today — PA State Legislators Will Get On-the-Scene Tour Wednesday of Audit Facility! (VIDEO)

Barack Obama: Joe Biden ‘Finishing the Job’ with My Former Staff’ President Barack Obama said in an interview published Tuesday his former Vice President Joe Biden was finishing the work he began to redistribute wealth through programs like Obamacare. “I think that what we’re seeing now, is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job,” he said in an interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein. “And I think it’ll be an interesting test. Ninety percent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about…” Obama expressed his frustration that former President Donald Trump’s administration interrupted his ability to get credit for the strength of the economy. “That clouds what I think would have been a more impactful shift in political views towards Democrats as a result of my presidency,” he said.

If it’s Obama’s team, and Obama’s vision that are behind Joe Biden, wouldn’t it be safe to assume that Obama himself is playing a major role in all of this?

Obama also noted that Biden’s staff is almost entirely the same people who worked for the Obama administration. via @TPInsidr https://t.co/l3gLxwolXR — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) June 1, 2021

Barack Obama: Joe Biden Is ‘Finishing the Job’ Using People from ‘My Administration’ via @WestJournalism https://t.co/rZ8linDNR2 — Jim Polk 🇺🇸 (@JimPolk) June 2, 2021

Obama’s third term of extreme-Left radicalism has been realized in the form of China Joe’s America Last agenda to crush working class Americans and reward illegal aliens through massive redistribution of wealth and the Biden border crisis. https://t.co/LNiPwVZ6v4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 1, 2021

No one voted for Obama in 2020. Why is he playing such a huge role?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

