We know that the Washington Post frequently gets up to some shady business in their pages and on their website, so why shouldn’t their shadiness extend to social media?

Twitchy staple @politicalmath couldn’t help but notice something about some of WaPo’s tweets earlier today:

I would like to ask, respectfully, what the hell is wrong with the Washington Post social media team pic.twitter.com/cebP7jMjjD — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 2, 2021

That’s an excellent question, though no respect is due to the Washington Post.

The @washingtonpost is very deliberately promoting the absolute worst news they can scrounge up. They’re *paying money* so that people will be pessimistic in spite of all the good news out there. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 2, 2021

This is twisted, deranged stuff, folks.

They are sick in the head. — Dragontail1 (@Dragontail110) June 2, 2021

And they’re evidently willing to let people live in fear or get sick if it means more clicks.

Probably it gets more clicks than the good news that COVID is continuing to decline. — Kristy Perano (@KristyPerano) June 2, 2021

Bingo.

That’s where money is; fearmongering. https://t.co/hxksPWO35p — Asian Woke Hater (@AsianWokeHater) June 2, 2021

Gross.

If it bleeds it leads. — Dipi (@Dipi90778371) June 2, 2021

Pandemic porn at its worst — Mantis Toboggan M.D. (@MantisT0boggan) June 2, 2021

fear porn is the Official Narrative — Dar (@Gitabrainferti1) June 2, 2021

Thread – forget the respect. WaPo is corrupt, broken and frankly, stupid. https://t.co/YEF5tNsajN — Robert J Jacobsen (@RobertJJacobsen) June 2, 2021

