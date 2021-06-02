https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/pandemic-porn-at-its-worst-politicalmath-catches-wapo-engaging-in-some-pretty-shady-social-media-shenanigans-screenshots/

We know that the Washington Post frequently gets up to some shady business in their pages and on their website, so why shouldn’t their shadiness extend to social media?

Twitchy staple @politicalmath couldn’t help but notice something about some of WaPo’s tweets earlier today:

That’s an excellent question, though no respect is due to the Washington Post.

This is twisted, deranged stuff, folks.

And they’re evidently willing to let people live in fear or get sick if it means more clicks.

Bingo.

Gross.

