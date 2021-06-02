https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/panic-porn-buzzkill-the-cdcs-loosening-of-mask-guidelines-did-not-lead-to-a-surge-in-cases/

Not that there was really any doubt among Twitchy readers, NYT reporter David Leonhardt tweeted this long thread this morning that shows how the CDC’s loosening of mask guidelines on May 13 did not lead to a surge in new cases.

THREAD ==>

Note: Another explanation is that masks don’t really work all that well to stop the spread and it was all theater for the past year:

And there’s evidence that getting rid of masks encouraged more people to get vaccinated:

***

