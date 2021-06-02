https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2021/06/02/panicky-brian-williams-demands-biden-start-threatening-kicking

It’s safe to say that Democrats and their fawning, suck-up protectors in the media are getting anxious at the lack of accomplishments from the White House as the filibuster still stands, the Supreme Court remains unpacked, D.C. is still not a state and their attempt to take over elections has stalled. After playing a clip on Tuesday of Joe Biden lashing out at moderate Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, 11th Hour host Brian Williams panicked.

Talking to Democratic MSNBC analyst (and former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill), Williams fretted, “Put less classily, lot of people would like to see [Biden] start throwing punches, kicking ass and taking names.” “A lot of people” is journalist code for “what my friends and I say when the camera is off.”

Williams appeared to threaten the two contrarian Democrats:

A lot of people would like to see [Biden] start to say to voters of West Virginia, “You want roads and bridges? Start with basic right to vote?” Ditto. “Hey, you folks in Arizona, you want roads and bridges, let’s talk about your right to vote.” Claire, does he need to do more of that?

McCaskill tried to remain hopeful for the MSNBC host, saying that “pressure” will ultimately get to Manchin:

I’m hopeful that the pressure brought to bear naturally, if he is the only one that will not go along with some kind of adjustment in the filibuster to allow this type of legislation to move forward, I’m hopeful that his experience in administering elections will ultimately — and pressure from constituents — ultimately prevails.

Showing just how panicked Williams is, he told Yamiche Alcindor of PBS that the next three months (that would be month nine out of a four year term) will determine the “the ball game” for Biden:

Yamiche, it’s fashionable to say next three months will determine the ball game for the Biden presidency. While it may be a bit of an overstatement, does it have the added advantage of being at least partly correct?

MSNBC’s 11th Hour

06/01/2021

11:12 PM ET JOE BIDEN: June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill. I hear all the folks on TV, Saying “Why doesn’t Biden get this done?” Because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and tie in the senate with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends. But we’re not giving up. BRIAN WILLIAMS: So Claire, our friend Sam went to Dartmouth. He’s classy enough to say it this way, pressures on the president from various constituencies. Put less classily, lot of people would like to see him start throwing punches, kicking ass and taking names. A lot of people would like to see him start to say to voters of West Virginia, “You want roads and bridges? Start with basic right to vote?” Ditto. “Hey, you folks in Arizona, you want roads and bridges, let’s talk about your right to vote.” Claire, does he need to do more of that? CLARE MCCASKILL: Well, first in fairness, it’s important to point out that Kyrsten Sinema is a cosponsor of this legislation and supports it. Only outlier here right now is my friend Joe Manchin, who has said there are parts of the bill he doesn’t like. But you know what, Brian, Joe Manchin was Secretary of state of West Virginia. He understands what that job is. What these state legislatures are doing is trying to strip the secretaries of state in their respective jurisdictions of their power to administer elections. That ought to wake up Joe Manchin this is very serious. This is a civil rights issue. And I’m hopeful that the pressure brought to bear naturally, if he is the only one that will not go along with some kind of adjustment in the filibuster to allow this type of legislation to move forward, I’m hopeful that his experience in administering elections will ultimately — and pressure from constituents — ultimately prevails. WILLIAMS: Yamiche, it’s fashionable to say next three months will determine the ball game for the Biden presidency. While it may be a bit of an overstatement, does it have the added advantage of being at least partly correct? YAMICHE ALCINDOR (PBS NewsHour White House correspondent): I think it does, when you look at legislative calendar and some of the deadlines set, there’s feeling based on the conversations I’ve had with White House officials early June is when Democrats have to say, “Do we go it alone or pass whatever we can with the Republicans?”

